2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, race results and standings

The NASCAR Cup Series is officially back in action, with the Daytona 500 just around the corner. Following last weekend's Clash at The Coliseum, all eyes now turn to the most famous NASCAR race, as drivers battle to make it to the 10-race playoffs.
GOAL brings you all the details on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series below, including the upcoming schedule and where to catch all the action from this season.
When does the 2024 NASCAR Cuper Series begin?
The NASCAR Cup Series begins on Sunday, February 4, with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, live from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The race is set to start at 8 p.m. ET (FOX/FuboTV), with the heat races scheduled for Saturday and last-chance qualifying preceding the race on Sunday.
When is the 2024 Daytona 500?
The 2024 Daytona 500 is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX) at Daytona International Speedway. Leading up to the race will be Daytona Speedweeks, with pole qualifying on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET (FS1) and the twin Daytona Duel races on Thursday, Feb. 16, beginning at 7 p.m. ET (FS1).
Fans can catch all the Daytona 500 action with Fubo, which offers a free trial.
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
|Date
|Race
|Time (ET)
|Watch
|Sunday, February 4
|Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Coliseum
|8:00 p.m.
|FOX / FuboTV
|Thursday, February 15
|Duel at Daytona
|7:00 p.m.
|FS1 / FuboTV
|Sunday, February 25
|Daytona 500
|2:30 p.m.
|FOX / FuboTV
|Sunday, March 3
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|3:30 p.m.
|FOX / FuboTV
|Sunday, March 10
|Phoenix Raceway
|3:30 p.m.
|FOX / FuboTV
|Sunday, March 17
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|3:30 p.m.
|FOX / FuboTV
|Sunday, March 24
|Circuit of the Americas (Austin, Texas)
|3:30 p.m.
|FOX / FuboTV
|Sunday, March 31
|Richmond Raceway
|7:00 p.m.
|FOX / FuboTV
|Sunday, April 7
|Martinsville Speedway
|3:00 p.m.
|FS1 / FuboTV
|Sunday, April 14
|Texas Motor Speedway
|3:30 p.m.
|FS1 / FuboTV
|Sunday, April 21
|Talladega Superspeedway
|3:00 p.m.
|FOX / FuboTV
|Sunday, April 28
|Dover Motor Speedway
|2:00 p.m.
|FS1 / FuboTV
|Sunday, May 5
|Kansas Speedway
|3:00 p.m.
|FS1 / FuboTV
|Sunday, May 12
|Darlington Raceway
|3:00 p.m.
|FS1 / FuboTV
|Sunday, May 19
|All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
|8:00 p.m.
|FS1 / FuboTV
|Sunday, May 26
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|6:00 p.m.
|FOX / FuboTV
|Sunday, June 2
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|3:30 p.m.
|FS1 / FuboTV
|Sunday, June 9
|Sonoma Raceway
|3:30 p.m.
|FOX / FuboTV
|Sunday, June 16
|Iowa Speedway
|7:00 p.m.
|USA Net / FuboTV
|Sunday, June 23
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|2:30 p.m.
|USA Net / FuboTV
|Sunday, June 30
|Nashville Superspeedway
|3:30 p.m.
|NBC / Peacock
|Sunday, July 7
|Chicago Street Race
|4:30 p.m.
|NBC / Peacock
|Sunday, July 14
|Pocono Raceway
|2:30 p.m.
|USA Net / FuboTV
|Sunday, July 21
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|2:30 p.m.
|NBC / Peacock
|Sunday, Aug 11
|Richmond Raceway
|6:00 p.m.
|USA Net / FuboTV
|Sunday, Aug 18
|Michigan International Speedway
|2:30 p.m.
|USA Net / FuboTV
|Sunday, Aug 24
|Daytona International Speedway
|7:30 p.m.
|NBC / Peacock
|Sunday, Sept 1
|Darlington Raceway
|6:00 p.m.
|USA Net / FuboTV
2024 NASCAR Cup Playoffs Schedule
|Date
|Race
|Time (ET)
|Watch
|Sunday, Sept 8
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|3:00 p.m.
|USA Net / FuboTV
|Sunday, Sept 15
|Watkins Glen International
|3:00 p.m.
|USA Net / FuboTV
|Sunday, Sept 21
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|7:30 p.m.
|USA Net / FuboTV
|Sunday, Sept 29
|Kansas Speedway
|3:00 p.m.
|USA Net / FuboTV
|Sunday, Oct 6
|Talladega Superspeedway
|2:00 p.m.
|NBC / Peacock
|Sunday, Oct 13
|Charlotte Roval
|2:00 p.m.
|NBC / Peacock
|Sunday, Oct 20
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|2:30 p.m.
|NBC / Peacock
|Sunday, Oct 27
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|2:30 p.m.
|NBC / Peacock
|Sunday, Nov 3
|Martinsville Speedway
|2:00 p.m.
|NBC / Peacock
|Sunday, Nov 10
|Phoenix Raceway
|3:00 p.m.
|NBC / Peacock
Who is the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion?
The current Drivers' Champion is Ryan Blaney, who won his first NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2023. Ryan Blaney will be back driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske in the upcoming 2024 NASCAR season.
Where can I watch the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series?
NASCAR Cup Series races will be broadcast on Fox and FS1 during the first half of the season, from Feb. 4 through June 9. NBC and USA pick up for the second half, June 16 through Nov. 10.
Races on Fox and FS1 are available to stream on the Fox Sports app, and NBC and USA races are on Peacock. For fans looking to stream every race in the season, sign up for Fubo, which offers a free trial.