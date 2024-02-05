This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, race results and standings

Angelica Daujotas
Watch the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series on
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Feb 3 2024Getty Images

Full schedule from the season opener and Daytona 500 to the championship race

The NASCAR Cup Series is officially back in action, with the Daytona 500 just around the corner. Following last weekend's Clash at The Coliseum, all eyes now turn to the most famous NASCAR race, as drivers battle to make it to the 10-race playoffs.

GOAL brings you all the details on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series below, including the upcoming schedule and where to catch all the action from this season.

When does the 2024 NASCAR Cuper Series begin?

NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Race 2023Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series begins on Sunday, February 4, with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, live from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The race is set to start at 8 p.m. ET (FOX/FuboTV), with the heat races scheduled for Saturday and last-chance qualifying preceding the race on Sunday.

When is the 2024 Daytona 500?

NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500Getty Images

The 2024 Daytona 500 is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX) at Daytona International Speedway. Leading up to the race will be Daytona Speedweeks, with pole qualifying on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET (FS1) and the twin Daytona Duel races on Thursday, Feb. 16, beginning at 7 p.m. ET (FS1).

Fans can catch all the Daytona 500 action with Fubo, which offers a free trial.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

DateRaceTime (ET)Watch
Sunday, February 4Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Coliseum8:00 p.m. FOX / FuboTV
Thursday, February 15Duel at Daytona 7:00 p.m. FS1 / FuboTV
Sunday, February 25Daytona 5002:30 p.m. FOX / FuboTV
Sunday, March 3Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m.FOX / FuboTV
Sunday, March 10Phoenix Raceway3:30 p.m. FOX / FuboTV
Sunday, March 17 Bristol Motor Speedway3:30 p.m.FOX / FuboTV
Sunday, March 24Circuit of the Americas (Austin, Texas)3:30 p.m.FOX / FuboTV
Sunday, March 31Richmond Raceway7:00 p.m.FOX / FuboTV
Sunday, April 7Martinsville Speedway3:00 p.m. FS1 / FuboTV
Sunday, April 14Texas Motor Speedway3:30 p.m. FS1 / FuboTV
Sunday, April 21Talladega Superspeedway3:00 p.m. FOX / FuboTV
Sunday, April 28Dover Motor Speedway2:00 p.m. FS1 / FuboTV
Sunday, May 5Kansas Speedway3:00 p.m.FS1 / FuboTV
Sunday, May 12Darlington Raceway3:00 p.m. FS1 / FuboTV
Sunday, May 19All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway8:00 p.m.FS1 / FuboTV
Sunday, May 26Charlotte Motor Speedway6:00 p.m.FOX / FuboTV
Sunday, June 2World Wide Technology Raceway 3:30 p.m. FS1 / FuboTV
Sunday, June 9Sonoma Raceway3:30 p.m.FOX / FuboTV
Sunday, June 16Iowa Speedway7:00 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV
Sunday, June 23New Hampshire Motor Speedway2:30 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV
Sunday, June 30Nashville Superspeedway3:30 p.m. NBC / Peacock
Sunday, July 7Chicago Street Race4:30 p.m. NBC / Peacock
Sunday, July 14Pocono Raceway 2:30 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV
Sunday, July 21Indianapolis Motor Speedway2:30 p.m. NBC / Peacock
Sunday, Aug 11Richmond Raceway6:00 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV
Sunday, Aug 18Michigan International Speedway2:30 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV
Sunday, Aug 24Daytona International Speedway7:30 p.m. NBC / Peacock
Sunday, Sept 1Darlington Raceway6:00 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV

2024 NASCAR Cup Playoffs Schedule

DateRaceTime (ET)Watch
Sunday, Sept 8Atlanta Motor Speedway3:00 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV
Sunday, Sept 15Watkins Glen International3:00 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV
Sunday, Sept 21Bristol Motor Speedway7:30 p.m.USA Net / FuboTV
Sunday, Sept 29Kansas Speedway3:00 p.m.USA Net / FuboTV
Sunday, Oct 6Talladega Superspeedway2:00 p.m.NBC / Peacock
Sunday, Oct 13Charlotte Roval 2:00 p.m.NBC / Peacock
Sunday, Oct 20Las Vegas Motor Speedway2:30 p.m. NBC / Peacock
Sunday, Oct 27Homestead-Miami Speedway2:30 p.m.NBC / Peacock
Sunday, Nov 3Martinsville Speedway2:00 p.m.NBC / Peacock
Sunday, Nov 10Phoenix Raceway3:00 p.m. NBC / Peacock

Who is the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion?

Ryan Blaney NASCAR Cup Series ChampionshipGetty Images

The current Drivers' Champion is Ryan Blaney, who won his first NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2023. Ryan Blaney will be back driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske in the upcoming 2024 NASCAR season.

Where can I watch the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series?

NASCAR Cup Series races will be broadcast on Fox and FS1 during the first half of the season, from Feb. 4 through June 9. NBC and USA pick up for the second half, June 16 through Nov. 10. 

Races on Fox and FS1 are available to stream on the Fox Sports app, and NBC and USA races are on Peacock. For fans looking to stream every race in the season, sign up for Fubo, which offers a free trial.

