2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, race results and standings

Full schedule from the season opener and Daytona 500 to the championship race

The NASCAR Cup Series is officially back in action, with the Daytona 500 just around the corner. Following last weekend's Clash at The Coliseum, all eyes now turn to the most famous NASCAR race, as drivers battle to make it to the 10-race playoffs.

GOAL brings you all the details on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series below, including the upcoming schedule and where to catch all the action from this season.

When does the 2024 NASCAR Cuper Series begin?

The NASCAR Cup Series begins on Sunday, February 4, with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, live from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The race is set to start at 8 p.m. ET (FOX/FuboTV), with the heat races scheduled for Saturday and last-chance qualifying preceding the race on Sunday.

When is the 2024 Daytona 500?

The 2024 Daytona 500 is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX) at Daytona International Speedway. Leading up to the race will be Daytona Speedweeks, with pole qualifying on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET (FS1) and the twin Daytona Duel races on Thursday, Feb. 16, beginning at 7 p.m. ET (FS1).

Fans can catch all the Daytona 500 action with Fubo, which offers a free trial.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Date Race Time (ET) Watch Sunday, February 4 Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Coliseum 8:00 p.m. FOX / FuboTV Thursday, February 15 Duel at Daytona 7:00 p.m. FS1 / FuboTV Sunday, February 25 Daytona 500 2:30 p.m. FOX / FuboTV Sunday, March 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. FOX / FuboTV Sunday, March 10 Phoenix Raceway 3:30 p.m. FOX / FuboTV Sunday, March 17 Bristol Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. FOX / FuboTV Sunday, March 24 Circuit of the Americas (Austin, Texas) 3:30 p.m. FOX / FuboTV Sunday, March 31 Richmond Raceway 7:00 p.m. FOX / FuboTV Sunday, April 7 Martinsville Speedway 3:00 p.m. FS1 / FuboTV Sunday, April 14 Texas Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. FS1 / FuboTV Sunday, April 21 Talladega Superspeedway 3:00 p.m. FOX / FuboTV Sunday, April 28 Dover Motor Speedway 2:00 p.m. FS1 / FuboTV Sunday, May 5 Kansas Speedway 3:00 p.m. FS1 / FuboTV Sunday, May 12 Darlington Raceway 3:00 p.m. FS1 / FuboTV Sunday, May 19 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway 8:00 p.m. FS1 / FuboTV Sunday, May 26 Charlotte Motor Speedway 6:00 p.m. FOX / FuboTV Sunday, June 2 World Wide Technology Raceway 3:30 p.m. FS1 / FuboTV Sunday, June 9 Sonoma Raceway 3:30 p.m. FOX / FuboTV Sunday, June 16 Iowa Speedway 7:00 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV Sunday, June 23 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 2:30 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV Sunday, June 30 Nashville Superspeedway 3:30 p.m. NBC / Peacock Sunday, July 7 Chicago Street Race 4:30 p.m. NBC / Peacock Sunday, July 14 Pocono Raceway 2:30 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV Sunday, July 21 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2:30 p.m. NBC / Peacock Sunday, Aug 11 Richmond Raceway 6:00 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV Sunday, Aug 18 Michigan International Speedway 2:30 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV Sunday, Aug 24 Daytona International Speedway 7:30 p.m. NBC / Peacock Sunday, Sept 1 Darlington Raceway 6:00 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV

2024 NASCAR Cup Playoffs Schedule

Date Race Time (ET) Watch Sunday, Sept 8 Atlanta Motor Speedway 3:00 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV Sunday, Sept 15 Watkins Glen International 3:00 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV Sunday, Sept 21 Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV Sunday, Sept 29 Kansas Speedway 3:00 p.m. USA Net / FuboTV Sunday, Oct 6 Talladega Superspeedway 2:00 p.m. NBC / Peacock Sunday, Oct 13 Charlotte Roval 2:00 p.m. NBC / Peacock Sunday, Oct 20 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2:30 p.m. NBC / Peacock Sunday, Oct 27 Homestead-Miami Speedway 2:30 p.m. NBC / Peacock Sunday, Nov 3 Martinsville Speedway 2:00 p.m. NBC / Peacock Sunday, Nov 10 Phoenix Raceway 3:00 p.m. NBC / Peacock

Who is the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion?

The current Drivers' Champion is Ryan Blaney, who won his first NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2023. Ryan Blaney will be back driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske in the upcoming 2024 NASCAR season.

Where can I watch the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series?

NASCAR Cup Series races will be broadcast on Fox and FS1 during the first half of the season, from Feb. 4 through June 9. NBC and USA pick up for the second half, June 16 through Nov. 10.

Races on Fox and FS1 are available to stream on the Fox Sports app, and NBC and USA races are on Peacock. For fans looking to stream every race in the season, sign up for Fubo, which offers a free trial.