How to watch NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2024: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

We’re all set for a fascinating full throttle finish to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series in Phoenix.

35 races done and dusted, just one more to go and it’s the most vital one of the whole year, with the NASCAR Cup Series champion being decided at the Phoenix Raceway in Arizona this weekend. The race is 312 laps long, covers a distance of 312 miles, and takes approximately 3 hours to complete.

The penultimate event of the NASCAR season, the Xfinity 500, has proved to be a cracker in recent years, and the 2024 edition didn’t fail to disappoint last Sunday. A handful of playoff drivers were still in contention to snatch a priceless spot in the Championship race during the final few frenetic laps at Martinsville. It was pure adrenalin-pumping, edge-of-your-seat excitement. Ryan Blaney and William Byron held their nerve the best at Martinsville to join Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick, who had already rubber-stamped their Championship spots with playoff race successes in October.

Ryan Blaney blocked out the disappointment of missing out on victory in Miami the previous weekend to finish with a flourish and claim the Xfinity 500 win. It’s an identical route he took to claiming the NASCAR crown last year. Securing the last gasp ‘Must Win’ in Martinsville before heading to Arizona and finishing in front of his other three Championship rivals to reign supreme. William Byron had to wait and sit patiently post-race with sweaty palms before being confirmed as the fourth and final Championship race qualifier. Chris Bell had occupied that spot but was demoted following an illegal wall-riding incident.

Ryan Blaney isn’t the only 2024 ‘Championship-4’ driver who has worn the NASCAR crown before. His Team Penske team-mate, Joey Logano, has claimed the title on two previous occasions (2018 & 2022). He will become only the 10th-ever driver to secure a hat-trick of titles if he takes home the trophy this Sunday. Logano still has a way to go to reach the very top of the all-time pile, with NASCAR legends Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and Jimmie Johnson all claiming seven titles apiece during their careers at the wheel. Tyler Reddick and William Byron both have their sights set on securing a maiden championship success, and we’ve seen a first-time champion crowned in five of the past seven seasons.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series also come to a climax at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. Austin Hill, A. J. Allmendinger, Cole Custer & Justin Allgaier are vying for the Xfinity Series crown, while Grant Enfinger, Christian Eckes, Ty Majeski & Corey Heim lock horns for the Craftsman Truck Series title.

Below, GOAL breakdowns all the vital information you require ahead of the thrilling final chapter of this season’s NASCAR Cup Series, including where and when it will take place and how you can follow and watch Sunday’s race.

When is the NASCAR Cup Series Championship?

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is scheduled to take place at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, on Sunday, November 10. Practice sessions are set for Friday, November 8, with qualifying on Saturday, November 9. The main race action will take place on Sunday, November 10, from 3 pm ET (1 pm MST).

Where does the NASCAR Cup Series Championship take place?

After previously staging the second-to-last race of the NASCAR Cup Series season for several years, the Phoenix Raceway has played host to the season finale/Cup Series Championship race since 2020. Since taking over the role of being the last race on NASCAR’s yearly schedule, three of the Phoenix race winners have also been the Championship winners (Chase Elliott – 2020, Kyle Larson - 2021, and Joey Logano – 2022). However, Ross Chastain, who wasn’t in the 2023 Championship contention, claimed the chequered flag last year.

Phoenix Raceway is a 1-mile track located in Avondale, Arizona, near Phoenix. The track first opened in 1964, though it wouldn’t stage a NASCAR Cup Series race until 1988. As well as currently holding the final ‘Championship’ race of the NASCAR season, Phoenix Raceway also hosts a spring race weekend, which is presently known as the Shriners Children's 500. The addition of a second (the spring) NASCAR racing weekend has dramatically affected the local economy, with an Arizona State University study estimating that the Phoenix Raceway adds almost $500 million annually to the state coffers.

Kevin Harvick holds the record for wins at Phoenix Raceway, having clinched 9 successes at the track between 2006 and 2018, winning the spring race five times and the fall version on four occasions. Harvick is also the last driver to win both Phoenix Raceway events in the same season, having accomplished that feat in both 2006 and 2014.

How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2024

Television viewers will have to tune into NBC, which holds the broadcast rights for the final 20 races of the NASCAR season, to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race. NBC Sports features unparalleled motorsports programming with more than 1,500 hours of coverage spanning NASCAR, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross Championship, SuperMotocross World Championship, IMSA, and Dakar Rally.

MRN will have the radio call for the race, which will also be simulcast on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. Motor Racing Network is the primary source for NASCAR racing. Their award-winning coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is delivered via satellite to nearly 650 radio stations nationwide.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio offers unparalleled access to the drivers, crew chiefs, team owners, and other racing insiders. From post-race interviews in Victory Lane and the garage, you'll get the latest news and information from your trusted source for NASCAR.

How to stream the NASCAR Cup Series Championship

There are also plenty of ways to watch NASCAR online without cable. Below are some of the best streaming services for watching NASCAR live streams online. These services will let you watch NASCAR on Roku, Firestick, and other streaming devices, as well as your phone, laptop, or tablet.

What is the NASCAR Championship weekend schedule?

Date Race Time Watch Friday, Nov 08 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship 8:00 PM ET (6:00 PM MST) NBC, Fubo Saturday, Nov 09 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 7:00 PM ET (5:00 PM MST) NBC, Fubo Sunday, Nov 10 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 3:00 PM ET (1:00 PM MST) NBC, Fubo

Who are the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 drivers?