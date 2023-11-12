How to watch today's Bengals vs Texans game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Cincinnati Bengals will be hoping to make it five wins in a row when they host Houston Texans in an intriguing NFL Week 10 matchup at Paycor Stadium.
Cincinnati are firing on all cylinders right now as they have turned a 1-3 fumbling start into a four-game winning streak and head into this matchup off the back of a 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills in their last outing.
As for the visitors, quarterback C.J. Stroud was the star of the show in Week 9 as he put up a rookie-record 470 yards in the Texans' thrilling 39-37 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Bengals vs Texans: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, November 12, 2023
|Kickoff time
|1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Paycor Stadium (also known as Paul Brown Stadium)
|Location
|Cincinnati, Ohio
How to watch Bengals vs Texans on TV & stream live online
The Bengals vs Texans game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 am ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.
The best way to live stream the Bengals vs Texans game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.
Watch
- Network: CBS / Paramount+
- Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.
Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline reporter)
How to listen to Bengals vs Texans on radio
Listen live as the Bengals take on the Texans at Paycor Stadium in Week 10.
Listen Live
- Local:
- Bengals Radio Network: 700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN Flagship Stations
Broadcast Crew: Join Dan Hoard (play-by-play), Dave Lepham (analyst)
Texans Radio Network: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM - Flagship Stations
Broadcast Crew: Marc Vandermeen (play-by-play), Andre Ware (color), John Harris (reporter)
- Spanish Radio: Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Juarez, Houston, San Antonio: Mega 101 AM
Broadcast Crew: Enrique Vasquez (play-by-play), Gustavo Rangel (analyst)
Bengals and Texans rosters & injury reports
Cincinnati Bengals team news
The Bengals have plenty of injuries to monitor as the season takes its toll at the midpoint. They could be without Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase in Week 10 against the Texans if they don't recover from back and hamstring problems, respectively. Defensive end Sam Hubbard is another addition to the injury report after he roughed up his ankle against the Bills and missed Wednesday's practice.
|Players
|Offense
Ja'Marr Chase, Trenton Irwin, Orlando Brown Jr., D'Ante Smith, Cordell Volson, Cody Ford, Ted Karras, Trey Hill, Alex Cappa, Max Scharping, Jonah Williams, Jackson Carman, Irv Smith Jr., Drew Sample, Mitchell Wilcox, Tanner Hudson, Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Joe Burrow, Jake Browning, Joe Mixon, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans
|Defense
Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample, Myles Murphy, DJ Reader, Josh Tupou, Jay Tufele, B.J. Hill, Zach Carter, Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, Joe Bachie, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Devin Harper, Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis, Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Ivey, Chidobe Awuzie, DJ Turner II, Nick Scott, Jordan Battle, Dax Hill, Jordan Battle
|Special Teams
Brad Robbins, Evan McPherson, Cal Adomitis, Trenton Irwin, Tyler Boyd, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans
Houston Texans team news
The Texans have reported 11 players who did not take part in Wednesday's training and 18 total DNPs or limited players. Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) sat out for a rest day, but names like defensive end Will Anderson (knee), running back Dameon Pierce (ankle) linebacker Blake Cashman (knee), and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (quad) all missed the session.
On the flip side, the Texans have activated the 21-day practice window on cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who was able to return to the practice field on Wednesday, but his status for Sunday's matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals remains questionable.
|Players
|Offense
|Jalen Pitre, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Will Anderson Jr., Dylan Horton, Maliek Collins, Khalil Davis, Sheldon Rankins, Kurt Hinish, Jonathan Greenard, Jerry Hughes, Myjai Sanders, Blake Cashman, Christian Harris, Garret Wallow, Henry To'oto'o, Jake Hansen, Denzel Perryman, Neville Hewitt, Cory Littleton, Steven Nelson, Ka'dar Hollman, Jimmie Ward, Shaquill Griffin, D'Angelo Ross, Tavierre Thomas
|Defense
|Mike Boone, John Metchie III, C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Case Keenum, Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary, Dare Ogunbowale, Andrew Beck, Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, Noah Brown, Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan, Eric Saubert, Laremy Tunsil, Josh Jones, Austin Deculus, Tytus Howard, Dieter Eiselen, Michael Deiter, Jimmy Morrissey, Shaq Mason, Nick Broeker, George Fant
|Special Teams
|Ka'imi Fairbairn, Matt Ammendola, Cameron Johnston
Bengals vs Texans head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|12/27/20
|Texans 31-37 Bengals
|9/15/17
|Bengals 9-13 Texans
|12/25/16
|Texans 12-10 Bengals
|11/17/15
|Bengals 6-10 Texans
|11/23/14
|Texans 13-22 Bengals