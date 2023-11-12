How to watch today's Bengals vs Texans game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Bengals against the Texans, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cincinnati Bengals will be hoping to make it five wins in a row when they host Houston Texans in an intriguing NFL Week 10 matchup at Paycor Stadium.

Texans @ Bengals | Sun Nov 12 | 13:00 ET Watch on Paramount+

Cincinnati are firing on all cylinders right now as they have turned a 1-3 fumbling start into a four-game winning streak and head into this matchup off the back of a 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills in their last outing.

As for the visitors, quarterback C.J. Stroud was the star of the show in Week 9 as he put up a rookie-record 470 yards in the Texans' thrilling 39-37 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Bengals vs Texans: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, November 12, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Paycor Stadium (also known as Paul Brown Stadium) Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Bengals vs Texans on TV & stream live online

The Bengals vs Texans game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 am ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Bengals vs Texans game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Bengals vs Texans on radio

Listen live as the Bengals take on the Texans at Paycor Stadium in Week 10.

Local:

Bengals Radio Network: 700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN Flagship Stations

Broadcast Crew: Join Dan Hoard (play-by-play), Dave Lepham (analyst)

Texans Radio Network: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM - Flagship Stations

Broadcast Crew: Marc Vandermeen (play-by-play), Andre Ware (color), John Harris (reporter)

Spanish Radio: Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Juarez, Houston, San Antonio: Mega 101 AM

Broadcast Crew: Enrique Vasquez (play-by-play), Gustavo Rangel (analyst)

Bengals and Texans rosters & injury reports

Cincinnati Bengals team news

The Bengals have plenty of injuries to monitor as the season takes its toll at the midpoint. They could be without Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase in Week 10 against the Texans if they don't recover from back and hamstring problems, respectively. Defensive end Sam Hubbard is another addition to the injury report after he roughed up his ankle against the Bills and missed Wednesday's practice.

