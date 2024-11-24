Battle 4 Atlantis men's bracket schedule: Dates, times and how to watch college basketball tournament games

Some of the most elite men's college basketball teams in the nation are playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis in Bahamas.

After cruising through their initial nonconference schedule, the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team is gearing up to compete for early-season silverware at the prestigious Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, set to tip off in the Bahamas on Nov. 27.

The undefeated Zags (5-0) have a prime chance to secure multiple Quad 1 victories, an essential component for bolstering their NCAA Tournament resume — especially as such opportunities can be scarce during the West Coast Conference slate.

However, clinching the Battle 4 Atlantis title won't come easy for Mark Few's squad. The tournament features a stacked lineup of formidable opponents, all aiming to take home the trophy from Paradise Island.

This guide provides everything you need to know about the event, from the participating teams to how you can catch all the action.

When are the Battle 4 Atlantis men's bracket games? Schedule, dates, times

Date Wednesday, Nov. 27 to Friday, Nov. 29 Venue Imperial Arena Location Nassau, Bahamas

The Battle 4 Atlantis men's tournament will be taking place over three straight days starting on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Quarterfinal games will take place that day.

Semifinal games will be held on Thursday, Nov. 28, and the championship game will be played on Friday, Nov. 29.

Which teams are playing in Battle 4 Atlantis 2024 men's tournament

Here is the full list of teams that will participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis:

No. 17 Arizona (2-2)

Davidson (4-0)

No. 4 Gonzaga (5-0)

No. 18 Indiana (4-0)

Louisville (3-1)

Oklahoma (4-0)

Providence (5-0)

West Virginia (3-1)

Battle 4 Atlantis 2024 men's bracket

Check out the complete Battle 4 Atlantis bracket below:

Battle 4 Atlantis 2024 men's TV schedule, teams

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Game Time (ET) TV Channel/Live Stream Louisville vs. Indiana 12:00 p.m. ESPN / Fubo West Virginia vs. Gonzaga 2:30 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 / Fubo Oklahoma vs. Providence 5:00 p.m. ESPN2 / Fubo Davidson vs. Arizona 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 / Fubo

Thursday, Nov. 28

Game Time (ET) TV Channel/Live Stream Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 12:00 p.m. ESPN / Fubo Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 / Fubo Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner 5:00 p.m. ESPN / Fubo Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 / Fubo

Friday, Nov. 29

Game Time (ET) TV Channel/Live Stream Game 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser 11:00 a.m. ESPN2 / Fubo Game 10: Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser 3:00 p.m. ESPN2 / Fubo Championship: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner 5:30 p.m. ESPN / Fubo Game 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner 8:30 p.m. ESPN2 / Fubo

How to watch the Battle 4 Atlantis 2024 men's tournament

Live Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a 7-day free-trial now)

Battle 4 Atlantis men's bracket games will be available to watch on the ESPN family of networks. You can live stream the games via Fubo.

