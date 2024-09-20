How to watch today's Stoke City vs Hull City game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Stoke and Hull, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Stoke City will take on Hull City in the Championship at the Bet365 Stadium on Friday.

Stoke are 13th in the standings, having won just two out of their first five league games. But they are much better off than the visitors who are 22nd in the table and still without a win this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Stoke vs Hull online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stoke vs Hull kick-off time

Date: September 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Bet365 Stadium

The match will be played at the Bet365 Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Stoke team news

Stoke City are grappling with a number of injury concerns ahead of the weekend.

Bosun Lawal, Lynden Gooch, Ben Pearson, and Sam Gallagher are still sidelined. Defender Ashley Phillips sustained an injury during the midweek cup match against Fleetwood and may be unavailable.

Stoke predicted XI: Johansson; Tchamadeu, Wilmot, Gibson, Bocat; Thompson, Burger; Bae, Moran, Manhoef; Cannon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johansson, Bonham, Fielding Defenders: Stevens, Rose, Wilmot, Bocat, Tchamadeu, Gibson, Dixon, Anderson Midfielders: Burger, Bae, Seko, Thompson, Moran, Sidibe, Smith Forwards: Vidigal, Cannon, Koumas, Ennis, Tezgel, Manhoef

Hull team news

Hull City are also dealing with absences, as wingers Ryan Longman and Dogukan Sinik remain out injured

New signing Steven Alzate is not expected to be ready for Friday's match.

Hull City possible XI: Pandur; Coyle, Jones, McLoughlin, Giles; Slater; Kamara, Omur, Mehlem, Millar; Beda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pandur, Lo-Tutala, Foster, Racioppi Defenders: Coyle, Giles, Jones, McLoughlin, Burns, Fleming, Smith, Jacob, Ashbee Midfielders: Mehlem, Omur, Vaughan, Simons, Slater, Tinsdale, Coyle Forwards: Millar, Estupinan, Jarvis, Hall, Sellars-Fleming

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/03/24 Hull City 0 - 2 Stoke City Championship 24/09/23 Stoke City 1 - 3 Hull City Championship 11/02/23 Stoke City 0 - 0 Hull City Championship 14/09/22 Hull City 0 - 3 Stoke City Championship 16/01/22 Hull City 0 - 2 Stoke City Championship

Useful links