+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Stoke City v Fleetwood Town - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
Championship
team-logo
Bet365 Stadium
team-logo
Watch on Paramount+
GOAL

How to watch today's Stoke City vs Hull City game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ChampionshipStoke vs HullStokeHull

How to watch the Championship match between Stoke and Hull, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Stoke City will take on Hull City in the Championship at the Bet365 Stadium on Friday.

Stoke are 13th in the standings, having won just two out of their first five league games. But they are much better off than the visitors who are 22nd in the table and still without a win this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Stoke vs Hull online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Stoke vs Hull kick-off time

Date:September 20, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm ET
Venue:Bet365 Stadium

The match will be played at the Bet365 Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Stoke team news

Stoke City are grappling with a number of injury concerns ahead of the weekend.

Bosun Lawal, Lynden Gooch, Ben Pearson, and Sam Gallagher are still sidelined. Defender Ashley Phillips sustained an injury during the midweek cup match against Fleetwood and may be unavailable.

Stoke predicted XI: Johansson; Tchamadeu, Wilmot, Gibson, Bocat; Thompson, Burger; Bae, Moran, Manhoef; Cannon

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Johansson, Bonham, Fielding
Defenders:Stevens, Rose, Wilmot, Bocat, Tchamadeu, Gibson, Dixon, Anderson
Midfielders:Burger, Bae, Seko, Thompson, Moran, Sidibe, Smith
Forwards:Vidigal, Cannon, Koumas, Ennis, Tezgel, Manhoef

Hull team news

Hull City are also dealing with absences, as wingers Ryan Longman and Dogukan Sinik remain out injured

New signing Steven Alzate is not expected to be ready for Friday's match.

Hull City possible XI: Pandur; Coyle, Jones, McLoughlin, Giles; Slater; Kamara, Omur, Mehlem, Millar; Beda

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pandur, Lo-Tutala, Foster, Racioppi
Defenders:Coyle, Giles, Jones, McLoughlin, Burns, Fleming, Smith, Jacob, Ashbee
Midfielders:Mehlem, Omur, Vaughan, Simons, Slater, Tinsdale, Coyle
Forwards:Millar, Estupinan, Jarvis, Hall, Sellars-Fleming

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
29/03/24Hull City 0 - 2 Stoke CityChampionship
24/09/23Stoke City 1 - 3 Hull CityChampionship
11/02/23Stoke City 0 - 0 Hull CityChampionship
14/09/22Hull City 0 - 3 Stoke CityChampionship
16/01/22Hull City 0 - 2 Stoke CityChampionship

Useful links

Advertisement