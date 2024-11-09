How to watch today's St Pauli vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between St. Pauli and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St. Pauli will take on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga at the Millerntor Stadion on Friday.

Bayern have a three-point lead at the top of the standings after nine rounds. They are unbeaten so far and will be confident of picking up a fourth win in a row.

St. Pauli are in 15th place, with just eight points in the bag. They beat Hoffenheim in their last outing and will be hoping they can draw inspiration from that game to perform here.

How to watch St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: Noember 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.30am ET Venue: Millerntor Stadion

The match will be played at the Millerntor Stadion in the US, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

St. Pauli team news

St. Pauli continue to be without attacking player Elias Saad. They will miss the services of Simon Zoller and Connor Metcalfe as they are both dealing with issues related to their adductors.

St. Pauli possible XI: Vasilj; Saliakas, Wahl, Smith, Mets, Irvine; Wagner, Treu; Afolayan, Eggestein, Guilavogui.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vasilj, Voll, Burchert, Ahlers Defenders: Irvine, Sinani, Saliakas, Boukhalfa, Wagner, Ahlstrand, Banks, Treu, Ritzka Midfielders: Mets, Dzwigala, Smith, Stevens, Nemeth, Wahl, Dahaba Forwards: Guilavogui, Eggestein, Afolayan, Maurides, Albers

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich will be without Sacha Boey (knee), Josip Stanisic (knee), Aleksandar Pavlovic (collarbone), and Hiroki Ito (foot).

Harry Kane is the key player to watch out for as he is the leading goal scorer in the Bundesliga with 11 goals.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Guerreiro, Kim, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Palhinha; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Buchmann Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Ibrahimovic, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Olise, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/05/11 St. Pauli 1 - 8 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 11/12/10 Bayern Munich 3 - 0 St. Pauli Bundesliga 09/09/06 St. Pauli 1 - 2 E Bayern Munich DFB Pokal 12/04/06 St. Pauli 0 - 3 Bayern Munich DFB Pokal 06/02/02 St. Pauli 2 - 1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

