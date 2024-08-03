How to watch today's Sporting vs Porto Portuguese Super Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sporting will face Porto in the Portuguese Super Cup at the Municipal de Aveiro on Saturday.
Porto have been on a winning run in pre-season and will be confident of starting their new season with a win. Sporting will be looking to make it three wins in a row and will hope to pick up their first trophy of the season.
Sporting vs Porto kick-off time
|Date:
|August 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3.15pm ET
|Venue:
|Municipal de Aveiro
The match will be played at the Municipal de Aveiro on Saturday, with kick-off at 3.15pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Sporting CP vs FC Porto online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Sporting CP team news
Sporting have seen a veteran depart as center-back Sebastian Coates returned to Uruguay to join Nacional.
The 33-year-old has been replaced by young talent Zeno Debast.
Sporting predicted XI: Kovacevic; Geny, Quaresma, Inacio, Debast; Quenda, Hjulmand, Morita; Goncalves, Trincao; Gyokeres.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Israel, Kovačević
|Defenders:
|Reis, St. Juste, Debast, Neto, Fresneda, Inácio, Diomande, Muniz, Pontelo, Esgaio, Quaresma
|Midfielders:
|Morita, Gonçalves, Bragança, Hjulmand, Koindredi
|Forwards:
|Gyökeres, Edwards, N. Santos, Trincão, Catamo
FC Porto team news
Porto continue to miss left-back Zaidu Sanusi, who has been sidelined since February with a significant cruciate ligament injury.
Porto predicted XI: Ramos; Mario, Pedro, Otavio, Fernandes; Varela, Grujic, Borges, Gonzalez, Galeno; Loader.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ramos, Fernandes, Ribeiro, S. Portugal, Costa
|Defenders:
|Cardoso, Otávio, Marcano, Wendell, J. Mário, Carmo, M. Fernandes, Brás, Cunha, Zé Pedro
|Midfielders:
|Eustáquio, Grujić, Sousa, N. González, Franco, Varela, Baró, Mora
|Forwards:
|Conceição, Pepê, Galeno, Jaime, Namaso, Navarro, T. Martínez, Evanilson, G. Sousa, Borges
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|26/05/24
|Porto E 2 - 1 Sporting Lisbon
|Taca de Portugal
|29/04/24
|Porto 2 - 2 Sporting Lisbon
|Portuguese Liga
|19/12/23
|Sporting Lisbon 2 - 0 Porto
|Portuguese Liga
|12/02/23
|Sporting Lisbon 1 - 2 Porto
|Portuguese Liga
|29/01/23
|Sporting Lisbon 0 - 2 Porto
|Taca de Liga