How to watch today's Sporting vs Porto Portuguese Super Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Cup match between Sporting and Porto, as well as kick-off time and team news

Sporting will face Porto in the Portuguese Super Cup at the Municipal de Aveiro on Saturday.

Porto have been on a winning run in pre-season and will be confident of starting their new season with a win. Sporting will be looking to make it three wins in a row and will hope to pick up their first trophy of the season.

Sporting vs Porto kick-off time

Date: August 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 3.15pm ET Venue: Municipal de Aveiro

The match will be played at the Municipal de Aveiro on Saturday, with kick-off at 3.15pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Sporting CP vs FC Porto online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP team news

Sporting have seen a veteran depart as center-back Sebastian Coates returned to Uruguay to join Nacional.

The 33-year-old has been replaced by young talent Zeno Debast.

Sporting predicted XI: Kovacevic; Geny, Quaresma, Inacio, Debast; Quenda, Hjulmand, Morita; Goncalves, Trincao; Gyokeres.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Israel, Kovačević Defenders: Reis, St. Juste, Debast, Neto, Fresneda, Inácio, Diomande, Muniz, Pontelo, Esgaio, Quaresma Midfielders: Morita, Gonçalves, Bragança, Hjulmand, Koindredi Forwards: Gyökeres, Edwards, N. Santos, Trincão, Catamo

FC Porto team news

Porto continue to miss left-back Zaidu Sanusi, who has been sidelined since February with a significant cruciate ligament injury.

Porto predicted XI: Ramos; Mario, Pedro, Otavio, Fernandes; Varela, Grujic, Borges, Gonzalez, Galeno; Loader.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramos, Fernandes, Ribeiro, S. Portugal, Costa Defenders: Cardoso, Otávio, Marcano, Wendell, J. Mário, Carmo, M. Fernandes, Brás, Cunha, Zé Pedro Midfielders: Eustáquio, Grujić, Sousa, N. González, Franco, Varela, Baró, Mora Forwards: Conceição, Pepê, Galeno, Jaime, Namaso, Navarro, T. Martínez, Evanilson, G. Sousa, Borges

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/05/24 Porto E 2 - 1 Sporting Lisbon Taca de Portugal 29/04/24 Porto 2 - 2 Sporting Lisbon Portuguese Liga 19/12/23 Sporting Lisbon 2 - 0 Porto Portuguese Liga 12/02/23 Sporting Lisbon 1 - 2 Porto Portuguese Liga 29/01/23 Sporting Lisbon 0 - 2 Porto Taca de Liga

