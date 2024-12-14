+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Sporting vs Boavista Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Sporting CP and Boavista, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting CP will take on Boavista in the Liga Portugal at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Saturday.

Sporting have a two-point lead at the top of the Portuguese league's standings but their recent form has been disappointing. The league leaders have lost four games in a row and will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways.

The visitors, who are 14th in the standings with just one win in their last five fixtures, are the underdogs here who will be hoping to cause an upset.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Boavista online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
GolTVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and GolTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Sporting CP vs Boavista kick-off time

crest
Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal
Estadio Jose Alvalade

The match will be played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP vs Boavista Probable lineups

Sporting CPHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-4-1-1

Home team crestBOA
13
V. Kovacevic
3
J. St. Juste
26
O. Diomande
25
G. Inacio
20
M. Araujo
21
G. Catamo
42
M. Hjulmand
2
Matheus
10
M. Edwards
9
V. Gyoekeres
17
Trincao
1
Cesar
20
Filipe Ferreira
15
P. Gomes
26
R. Abascal
25
J. Dabo
70
S. Onyemaechi
24
S. Perez
16
J. da Silva
10
M. Reisinho
7
S. Agra
9
R. Bozenik

4-4-1-1

BOAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Joao Pereira

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Cristiano Bacci

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Sporting CP team news

The squad has been hit by injuries, with Daniel Bragança and Hidemasa Morita picking up knocks in last week's defeat to Moreirense. Their availability for the upcoming match remains uncertain. They may join long-term absentees Nuno Santos and Pedro Gonçalves in the treatment room.

Despite Sporting CP's recent dip in form, Viktor Gyökeres remains dominant in the goal-scoring charts, leading by seven goals. However, the Swedish striker will be eager to improve his record, having scored just once in his last four appearances across all competitions.

Boavista team news

For the visiting side, midfielder Ilija Vukotić is suspended after receiving a red card against Farense.

Joao Gonçalves and Luis Pires have been ruled out for the season due to cruciate ligament injuries.

Form

SCP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BOA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

SCP

Last 5 matches

BOA

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

15

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

