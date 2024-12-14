How to watch today's Sporting vs Boavista Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Sporting CP and Boavista, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting CP will take on Boavista in the Liga Portugal at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Saturday.

Sporting have a two-point lead at the top of the Portuguese league's standings but their recent form has been disappointing. The league leaders have lost four games in a row and will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways.

The visitors, who are 14th in the standings with just one win in their last five fixtures, are the underdogs here who will be hoping to cause an upset.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Boavista online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and GolTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sporting CP vs Boavista kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio Jose Alvalade

The match will be played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 11 N. Santos

8 P. Goncalves

5 H. Morita

23 D. Braganca Injuries and Suspensions 12 L. Pires

99 J. Goncalves

18 I. Vukotic

Sporting CP team news

The squad has been hit by injuries, with Daniel Bragança and Hidemasa Morita picking up knocks in last week's defeat to Moreirense. Their availability for the upcoming match remains uncertain. They may join long-term absentees Nuno Santos and Pedro Gonçalves in the treatment room.

Despite Sporting CP's recent dip in form, Viktor Gyökeres remains dominant in the goal-scoring charts, leading by seven goals. However, the Swedish striker will be eager to improve his record, having scored just once in his last four appearances across all competitions.

Boavista team news

For the visiting side, midfielder Ilija Vukotić is suspended after receiving a red card against Farense.

Joao Gonçalves and Luis Pires have been ruled out for the season due to cruciate ligament injuries.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links