How to watch today's Sporting KC vs Chicago Fire Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Sporting Kansas City and Chicago Fire FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City will take on Chicago Fire in the Leagues Cup at the Children's Mercy Park on Sunday. Toluca is also part of these two teams' group.

Both teams are at the bottom of the standings in their respective Conferences and will be desperate to prove a point in this knockout tournament.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire FC kick-off time

Date: July 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Children's Mercy Park

The match will be played at the Children's Mercy Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting will be without Daniel Rosero, Memo Rodriguez, Felipe Hernandez and Logan Ndenbe for various reasons including injuries for the game against Chicago Fire.

Jake Davis and John Pulskamp are unavailable for this match as they are representing the USA at the Paris Olympics.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Shelton, Castellanos, Voloder, Leibold; Walter, Radoja, Thommy; Russell, Agada, Salloi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Melia, Schewe Defenders: Fontas, Voloder, Leibold, Castellanos, Bassong, Pierre, Rindov Midfielders: Radoja, Thommy, Flores, Walter Forwards: Pulido, Salloi, Shelton, Vargas, Agada, Afrifa, Tzionis

Chicago Fire team news

Chicago is expected to miss Carlos Teran, Federico Navarro, Andrew Gutman and Chase Gasper as they are dealing with injuries.

Xherdan Shaqiri is also yet to join the team after his nation's exit from the Euros.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Omsberg, Czichos, Dean; Herbers, Acosta, Gimenez, Gutierrez; Haile-Selassie, Koutsias.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Richey, Gal, Brady, Dawd Defenders: Souquet, Czichos, Omsberg, Dean, Arigoni Midfielders: Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Pineda, Acosta, Gimenez, Oregel, Casas Forwards: Mueller, Cuypers, Barlow, Koutsias

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/06/23 Sporting KC 0 - 1 Chicago Fire MLS 20/03/22 Chicago Fire 3 - 1 Sporting KC MLS 12/09/21 Sporting KC 2 - 0 Chicago Fire MLS 18/10/20 Chicago Fire 2 - 2 Sporting KC MLS 08/10/20 Sporting KC 1 - 0 Chicago Fire MLS

Useful links