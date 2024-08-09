How to watch today's Spain Women vs Germany Women Olympics Bronze Medal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Summer Olympics match between Spain and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain will face Germany in the Bronze medal game of the Olympics at the Groupama Stadium on Friday.

Spain lost to Brazil in the semi-final and missed out on a spot in the final of the tournament. Germany were even closer to that ticket, losing out in extra-time against the United States. This should make for an interesting clash, as Spain chase their first-ever win against Germany in women's football history.

Spain vs Germany kick-off time

Date: August 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am EST Venue: Groupama Stadium

The match will be played at the Groupama Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 9 am EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Spain vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock, Telemundo and USA in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Spain have not reported any fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial Bronze medal clash against Germany.

Head coach Montserrat Tome may choose to rotate the lineup to give chances to the likes of Teresa Abelleira and Jenni Hermoso and sign off from the tournament with a victory.

Spain Women possible XI: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Aleixandri, Carmona; Bonmati, Abelleira, Putellas; Del Castillo, Paralluelo, Caldentey.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coll, Rodriguez Defenders: Batlle, Hernandez, Paredes, Aleixandri, Carmona, Codina Midfielders: Abelleira, Bonmati, Del Castillo, Putellas, Guijarro Forwards: Caldentey, Paralluelo, Hermoso, Navarro, Garcia

Germany team news

Bayern Munich’s Lea Schuller will once again team up with Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken in the final third to try and break the Spanish defence in the clash for the Bronze medal.

With no fresh injury concerns in the squad, the Germans will be confident of delivering a good performance.

Germany Women possible XI: Berger; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Brand, Minge, Popp, Buhl; Nusken, Schuller.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frohms, Berger Defenders: Linder, Hendrich, Schulze, Hegering, Doorsoun, Gwinn, Rauch Midfielders: Minge, Lohmann, Nusken, Senss, Brand Forwards: Schuller, Freigang, Popp, Buhl, Endemann

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/07/22 Germany 2 - 0 Spain Euros 17/02/22 Germany 1 - 1 Spain Arnold Clark Cup 12/06/19 Germany 1 - 0 Spain World Cup 13/11/18 Germany 0 - 0 Spain Friendly 31/03/12 Germany 5 - 0 Spain Euros

