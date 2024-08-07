How to watch today's Southampton vs Lazio pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Southampton will take on Lazio in a pre-season friendly at the St. Mary's Stadium on Wednesday.
The Saints are heading into their penultimate pre-season friendly ahead of the new Premier League season. Lazio have won their last two friendlies with 3-0 and 2-0 score lines and will be confident of another good display.
Southampton vs Lazio kick-off time
|Date:
|August 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2.30p m ET
|Venue:
|St. Mary's Stadium
The match will be played at the St. Mary's Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Southampton vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Southampton team news
Scotland forward Che Adams has left Southampton but the team has now signed Ben Brereton Diaz.
The availability of Kamaldeen Sulemana and Sekou Mara remains uncertain as they work to recover from injuries.
Southampton possible starting lineup: McCarthy; Edwards, Stevens, Harwood-Bellis; Sugawara, Aribo, Downes, Smallbone, Taylor; Armstrong, Brereton Diaz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|McCarthy, Lumley, Bazunu, Lis
|Defenders:
|Walker-Peters, Manning, Stephens, Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Larios, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Edwards, Sugawara, Taylor, Wood
|Midfielders:
|Downes, Aribo, Smallbone, Alcaraz, Edozie, Charles, Amo-Ameyaw, Dibling, Lallana
|Forwards:
|Armstrong, Stewart, Onuachu, Brereton Díaz
Lazio team news
Leading Lazio's attack will be Taty Castellanos, who is aiming to establish himself as the primary striker for the Biancocelesti after Ciro Immobile's recent departure.
Lazio possible starting lineup: Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Patric, Pellegrini; Cataldi, Guendouzi; Tchaouna, Noslin, Zaccagni; Castellanos.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mandas, Provedel
|Defenders:
|Pellegrini, Patric, Romagnoli, Casale, Hysaj, Tavares, Gila, Marušić, Fares
|Midfielders:
|Vecino, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Castrovilli, Bašić, Anderson, Lazzari, Cataldi, Akpa Akpro
|Forwards:
|Pedro, Castellanos, Noslin, Isaksen, Cancellieri, Tchaouna, Fernandes
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first-ever meeting between Southampton and Lazio.