How to watch today's Sheffield Wednesday vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley will resume their Championship campaign on Saturday with a visit to Hillsborough, where they will face Sheffield Wednesday, aiming to climb to the top of the league standings following the international break.

Currently, the Clarets are just one point shy of the automatic promotion spots after nine matches, while Sheffield Wednesday found themselves in 15th place, thanks to an improved run of form before the break.

The hosts return to action this weekend, looking to continue their resurgence after a rocky start to the season. Danny Rohl's side initially struggled, earning only four points from their first six games, with one win on opening day followed by a tough stretch conceding 12 goals in the next five matches.

However, they now aim to build on their recent progress as they host an in-form Burnley side on a six-match unbeaten run in the Championship. Under the guidance of Scott Parker, the visitors are pushing for an immediate return to the Premier League. They currently sit third in the table, with a solid 18 points accumulated from their opening nine fixtures in England’s second division.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Sheffield Wednesday vs Burnley kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT Venue: Hillsborough

The Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley will be played at Hillsborough in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT on Saturday, October 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Head coach Danny Rohl is expected to field a similar starting lineup for Sheffield Wednesday when they face Burnley on Saturday, sticking with the side that secured a victory over Coventry City before the international break. Nathaniel Chalobah is still sidelined with an injury, while Anthony Musaba picked up a new issue during his substitute appearance in that game.

Dominic Iorfa made his return from injury to sit on the bench against Coventry and will aim to slot back into the defense, partnering with Di'Shon Bernard and Akin Famewo in a back three. Yan Valery, who filled in against Coventry, might make way for Iorfa's return.

Southampton loanee Shea Charles, who scored his first goal for the Owls in their previous outing, is expected to continue alongside Barry Bannan in midfield. Up front, Ike Ugbo, Josh Windass, and Michael Smith will vie for a spot in the attack, challenging the current starters Svante Ingelsson and Djeidi Gassama, who provided support to Jamal Lowe in the 2-1 win.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Iorfa, Bernard, Famewo; Valery, Charles, Bannan, Johnson; Gassama, Ugbo, J Lowe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beadle, Hamer, Charles Defenders: Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Valentin, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Valery Midfielders: Chalobah, Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson, Fusire, Charles Forwards: J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Smith, Gassama, Musaba

Burnley team news

On the visitors' front, they are still grappling with a slew of injury concerns ahead of the weekend clash. Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, and Aaron Ramsey are all likely to remain out of action.

Adding to their worries, striker Lyle Foster sustained an injury while on international duty with South Africa, which might force Jay Rodriguez to step in as the lead striker if Foster isn't fit to start.

Despite the injury setbacks, Scott Parker still has plenty of talent at his disposal. Luca Koleosho, Hannibal Mejbri, and Jaidon Anthony are likely to provide support to the lone forward, while Josh Cullen and Josh Brownhill are set to continue their partnership in central midfield.

Burnley possible XI: Trafford; Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires; Cullen, Brownhill; Koleosho, Mejbri, Anthony; Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Green, Hladky Defenders: Sambo, Worall, Esteve, Egan-Riley, Humphreys, Roberts, Egan, Pires, Dodgson Midfielders: Brownhill, Cullen, Mejbri, Laurent, Massengo Forwards: Sarmiento, Rodriguez, Anthony, Foster, Flemming, Koleosho, Hountondji, Agyei

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/02/16 Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Burnley Championship 09/12/15 Burnley 3-1 Sheffield Wednesday Championship 08/27/14 Burnley 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday EFL Cup 01/18/14 Burnley 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday Championship 08/10/13 Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Burnley Championship

