How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Norwich City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Norwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United will take on Norwich in the Championship at the Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Sheffield are third in the standings and will be looking to close the gap to the top of the table. However, their recent form has been woeful with just one victory in five games.

Norwich suffered a heavy defeat against Brighton in their last outing but are otherwise in good form. They are currently 11th and will be hopeful of climbing up the table with wins in the bag.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Norwich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sheffield United vs Norwich kick-off time

Championship - Championship Bramall Lane

The match will be played at the Bramall Lane on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sheffield United team news

The hosts are facing multiple injury issues ahead of the match, with Gustavo Hamer, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Femi Seriki, and Oliver Arblaster all unavailable for selection.

Tyrese Campbell, Harry Souttar, and Vinicius Souza are all set to miss the game, while Kieffer Moore is a doubt due to illness. Sai Sachdev is still in recovery from a broken leg sustained earlier in the season.

Norwich team news

For the visitors, they will be without key player Sainz, who is suspended. Josh Sargent is also ruled out until the end of the month with a groin injury.

Other notable absentees for the visitors include Anis Ben Slimane, Christian Fassnacht, Liam Gibbs, and Gabe Forsyth, all of whom are expected to return by the end of the month.

