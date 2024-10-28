+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders will take on Houston Dynamo in the MLS playoffs at the Lumen Field on Monday.

Only three points separated these two teams in the Western Conference league standings. Fans can expect a close content between the teams as they will be hoping to secure an early advantage in the playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Sling TV, Apple TV and Fox in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

Date:October 28, 2024
Kick-off time:9pm ET
Venue:Lumen Field

The match will be played at the Lumen Field on Monday, with kick-off at 9pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle Sounders will be without Obed Vargas and Nouhou Tolo for the game due to suspensions.

Joshua Atencio and Joao Paulo are sidelined for the hosts, while forward Leo Chu continues to recover from a groin injury sustained in mid-September.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Baker-Whiting; Ragen, Andrade, A Roldan; C Roldan, Minoungu; Rothrock, Rusnak, De La Vega; Morris

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Frei, Thomas, Castro
Defenders:Nathan, Bell, A. Roldan, Ragen, Andrade, Baker, Hawkins
Midfielders:C. Roldan, De la Vega, Rusnak, Rothrock, Baker-Whiting, Leyva, Kitahara
Forwards:Morris, Musovski, Teves

Houston Dynamo FC team news

For Houston Dynamo, Lawrence Ennali and Nelson Quinones remain out with knee injuries.

Bradley Smith and Amine Bassi are also unavailable, but Hector Herrera is back in the lineup after overcoming a muscle issue.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Steres; Herrera, Artur; Carrasquilla, Gaines, Aliyu; Ponce.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Clark, Tarbell, Valdez
Defenders:Bartlow, Sargeant, Micael, Schmitt, Dorsey, Sviatchenko
Midfielders:Artur, Blessing, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Sylla, Valverde, Kowalczyk, Raines, Moreno
Forwards:Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi, Arzu, Ponce, Ferreira, Gaines

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
29/09/24Seattle Sounders 1 - 0 Houston DynamoMLS
20/06/24Houston Dynamo 2 - 2 Seattle SoundersMLS
02/07/23Seattle Sounders 1 - 0 Houston DynamoMLS
14/05/23Houston Dynamo 0 - 1 Seattle SoundersMLS
05/09/22Seattle Sounders 2 - 1 Houston DynamoMLS

