How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders will take on Houston Dynamo in the MLS playoffs at the Lumen Field on Monday.

Only three points separated these two teams in the Western Conference league standings. Fans can expect a close content between the teams as they will be hoping to secure an early advantage in the playoffs.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Sling TV, Apple TV and Fox in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

Date: October 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 9pm ET Venue: Lumen Field

The match will be played at the Lumen Field on Monday, with kick-off at 9pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle Sounders will be without Obed Vargas and Nouhou Tolo for the game due to suspensions.

Joshua Atencio and Joao Paulo are sidelined for the hosts, while forward Leo Chu continues to recover from a groin injury sustained in mid-September.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Baker-Whiting; Ragen, Andrade, A Roldan; C Roldan, Minoungu; Rothrock, Rusnak, De La Vega; Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Nathan, Bell, A. Roldan, Ragen, Andrade, Baker, Hawkins Midfielders: C. Roldan, De la Vega, Rusnak, Rothrock, Baker-Whiting, Leyva, Kitahara Forwards: Morris, Musovski, Teves

Houston Dynamo FC team news

For Houston Dynamo, Lawrence Ennali and Nelson Quinones remain out with knee injuries.

Bradley Smith and Amine Bassi are also unavailable, but Hector Herrera is back in the lineup after overcoming a muscle issue.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Steres; Herrera, Artur; Carrasquilla, Gaines, Aliyu; Ponce.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Bartlow, Sargeant, Micael, Schmitt, Dorsey, Sviatchenko Midfielders: Artur, Blessing, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Sylla, Valverde, Kowalczyk, Raines, Moreno Forwards: Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi, Arzu, Ponce, Ferreira, Gaines

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/09/24 Seattle Sounders 1 - 0 Houston Dynamo MLS 20/06/24 Houston Dynamo 2 - 2 Seattle Sounders MLS 02/07/23 Seattle Sounders 1 - 0 Houston Dynamo MLS 14/05/23 Houston Dynamo 0 - 1 Seattle Sounders MLS 05/09/22 Seattle Sounders 2 - 1 Houston Dynamo MLS

