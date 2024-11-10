How to watch today's Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Sarmiento and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will take on Sarmiento up next in the Liga Profesional Argentina at the Eva Peron Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors are 14th in the standings, with just seven wins so far this season, and with five league rounds remaining. They will be confident of victory following a 4-1 win over Godoy Cruz in their most recent outing.

They should find it easy against Sarmiento whose form has been terrible, with just one win in their last 14 games.

How to watch Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV, Fanatiz and TyC Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Sarmiento vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date: November 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30pm ET Venue: Eva Peron Stadium

The match will be played at the Eva Peron Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Sarmiento team news

Head coach Martín Funes will contend with three absences from their last match. Defender Juan Manuel Insaurralde will sit out due to a one-match suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card, while midfielder Emiliano Méndez and winger Manuel Mónaco are sidelined with injuries.

Sarmiento predicted XI: Acosta, López, Paredes, Sauro, Díaz, Guacobini, Gho, Jo, Gaitán, Andrada, Bravo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pourtau, Champagne, Acosta, Monetti Defenders: Sauro, Roncaglia, Calcaterra, Guasone, Paredes, Díaz Midfielders: García, Andrada, Gaitán, Burgoa, Gho, Godoy, Paradela, Quiroga Forwards: López, Naya, Morales, Gudiño, Hauche, Cabezas, Arismendi, E. López, Azcurra

Boca Juniors team news

Boca welcome back key players Miguel Merentiel and Guillermo Pol Fernández, who have both recovered from injuries.

There are no fresh concerns within the camp ahead of their clash against Sarmiento.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Rojo, Blanco; Medina, Miramon; Zenon, Cavani, Merentiel, Zeballos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, Garcia, Robles Defenders: Rojo, Lema, Valentini, Advincula, Blanco, Mendia, Di Lollo, Gorosito, Molas Midfielders: Saracchi, Fernandez, Janson, Martegani, Ramirez, Zenon, Belmonte, Medina, Taborda, Delgado, Benitez, Payal, Saralegui, Ceballos, Dalmasso Forwards: Zeballos, Gimenez, Merentiel, Cavani, Simoni, Zufiaurre, Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/02/24 Boca Juniors 1 - 1 Sarmiento Liga Profesional Argentina 28/08/23 Sarmiento 1 - 0 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina 03/07/23 Boca Juniors 2 - 0 Sarmiento Liga Profesional Argentina 13/10/22 Sarmiento 0 - 1 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina 21/11/21 Boca Juniors 2 - 0 Sarmiento Liga Profesional Argentina

