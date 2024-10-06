How to watch today's Santos Laguna vs Juarez Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news

Santos Laguna will take on FC Juarez in the Liga MX at the Nuevo Corona Stadium on Sunday.

These two teams are stuck at the bottom of the league standings, with Santos in 17th with eight points and Juarez in 18th place with seven points. They will be desperately chasing what could be their third win of the season this weekend.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Santos Laguna vs FC Juarez kick-off time

Date: October 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.05pm ET Venue: Nuevo Corona Stadium

The match will be played at the Nuevo Corona Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 10.05pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Harold Preciado is suspended and will play no part in the game.

Hugo Rodriguez and Vladimir Lorona remain sidelined and will be unavailable for selection.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Acevedo; Carillo, Echeverria, Santamaria, Amione; Medina, Gutierrez, Naveda, Sordo; Munoz, Lozano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajud, Holguin Defenders: Amione, Govea, Nunes, Santamaria, Echeverria, R. Lopez Midfielders: Mariscal, Carillo, Fagundez, Villalba, Naveda, A. Lopez, Prieto, Medina, Sordo, Gutierrez Forwards: Lozano, Munoz, Macias

FC Juarez team news

Jose Garcia will miss the game due to a red card. Juarez will have the rest of the squad fit and ready to go.

FC Juarez possible XI: Diaz; Abella, Mosquera, Ortega, Orquin; del Campo, Castilho; Valoyes, Villalpando, Hurtado; Estupinan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Delgado, Diaz Defenders: Mosquera, Abella, Ortega, Campillo, Franco, Orquin, Salcedo Midfielders: D. Garcia, Salas, Valoyes, Perez Bouquet, Villalpando, Castilho, Rodriguez, Edson, Hurtado, Torres, Mendez, Saucedo, Gonzalez, Venegas, A. Garcia Forwards: Estupinan, Lopez, Zaldivar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/04/24 Juárez 2 - 1 Santos Laguna Liga MX 30/10/23 Santos Laguna 5 - 1 Juárez Liga MX 12/02/23 Juárez 3 - 1 Santos Laguna Liga MX 19/09/22 Santos Laguna 2 - 0 Juárez Liga MX 19/02/22 Juárez 0 - 0 Santos Laguna Liga MX

