Santos Laguna Clausura 2024 Liga MX@Getty
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Nuevo Corona
team-logo
GOAL

How to watch today's Santos Laguna vs Juarez Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXSantos Laguna vs FC JuarezSantos LagunaFC Juarez

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news

Santos Laguna will take on FC Juarez in the Liga MX at the Nuevo Corona Stadium on Sunday.

These two teams are stuck at the bottom of the league standings, with Santos in 17th with eight points and Juarez in 18th place with seven points. They will be desperately chasing what could be their third win of the season this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

TUDNWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Santos Laguna vs FC Juarez kick-off time

Date:October 6, 2024
Kick-off time:10.05pm ET
Venue:Nuevo Corona Stadium

The match will be played at the Nuevo Corona Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 10.05pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Harold Preciado is suspended and will play no part in the game.

Hugo Rodriguez and Vladimir Lorona remain sidelined and will be unavailable for selection.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Acevedo; Carillo, Echeverria, Santamaria, Amione; Medina, Gutierrez, Naveda, Sordo; Munoz, Lozano.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Acevedo, Lajud, Holguin
Defenders:Amione, Govea, Nunes, Santamaria, Echeverria, R. Lopez
Midfielders:Mariscal, Carillo, Fagundez, Villalba, Naveda, A. Lopez, Prieto, Medina, Sordo, Gutierrez
Forwards:Lozano, Munoz, Macias

FC Juarez team news

Jose Garcia will miss the game due to a red card. Juarez will have the rest of the squad fit and ready to go.

FC Juarez possible XI: Diaz; Abella, Mosquera, Ortega, Orquin; del Campo, Castilho; Valoyes, Villalpando, Hurtado; Estupinan

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Delgado, Diaz
Defenders:Mosquera, Abella, Ortega, Campillo, Franco, Orquin, Salcedo
Midfielders:D. Garcia, Salas, Valoyes, Perez Bouquet, Villalpando, Castilho, Rodriguez, Edson, Hurtado, Torres, Mendez, Saucedo, Gonzalez, Venegas, A. Garcia
Forwards:Estupinan, Lopez, Zaldivar

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
01/04/24Juárez 2 - 1 Santos LagunaLiga MX
30/10/23Santos Laguna 5 - 1 JuárezLiga MX
12/02/23Juárez 3 - 1 Santos LagunaLiga MX
19/09/22Santos Laguna 2 - 0 JuárezLiga MX
19/02/22Juárez 0 - 0 Santos LagunaLiga MX

Useful links

