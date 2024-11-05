How to watch today's Santos Laguna vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Santos Laguna will take on Chivas in the Liga MX at the Nuevo Corona Stadium on Tuesday.
After 15 rounds of domestic action, the visitors are currently in ninth place, with 22 points. They are 18 points behind league leaders Cruz Azul.
The hosts have causes for concern as they are down in 17th place with just two wins in their 15 fixtures. They are winless in six matches, a run they could struggle to end against Chivas.
Santos Laguna vs Chivas kick-off time
|Date:
|November 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8pm ET
|Venue:
|Nuevo Corona Stadium
The match will be played at the Nuevo Corona Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Santos Laguna team news
Jose Juan Macias, Diego Medina, Jordan Carrillo and Ronaldo Prieto will miss the game on Tuesday due to injuries.
There are no fresh injury concerns within the Santos Laguna camp ahead of the game against Chivas.
Santos Laguna possible XI: Acevedo; A. Lopez, Santamaria, Amione, Echeverria; Naveda, Mariscal; Sordo, Jimenez, Munoz; Lozano.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Acevedo, Holguin
|Defenders:
|Amione, Govea, Nunes, Santamaria, Echeverria, Rodriguez, R. Lopez, Lorona
|Midfielders:
|Mariscal, Fagundez, Villalba, Naveda, A. Lopez, Aquino, Sordo, Gutierrez
|Forwards:
|Lozano, Munoz
Chivas team news
Gilberto Sepulveda, Antonio Briseño, Luis Olivas, Raul Macías, Erick Gutierrez, Armando Gonzalez, and Javier Hernandez are still on the injury list for Chivas ahead of this mid-week fixture.
They will be hoping they can claim a win with the available roster and climb up the standings.
Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Orozco, L. Sepulveda, Garcia, Castillo; Mozo, Govea, F. Gonzalez; Beltran, Marin, Alvarado
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Whalley, Rangel
|Defenders:
|Mozo, Orozco, Sanchez, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez, Rey, Chavez
|Midfielders:
|Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, , F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla
|Forwards:
|Marin, Alvarado
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|14/01/24
|Guadalajara 1 - 1 Santos Laguna
|Liga MX
|27/08/23
|Santos Laguna 2 - 1 Guadalajara
|Liga MX
|05/03/23
|Guadalajara 2 - 0 Santos Laguna
|Liga MX
|20/12/22
|Guadalajara 4 - 0 Santos Laguna
|Copa por Mexico
|17/07/22
|Santos Laguna 1 - 1 Guadalajara
|Liga MX