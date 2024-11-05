How to watch today's Santos Laguna vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Santos Laguna will take on Chivas in the Liga MX at the Nuevo Corona Stadium on Tuesday.

After 15 rounds of domestic action, the visitors are currently in ninth place, with 22 points. They are 18 points behind league leaders Cruz Azul.

The hosts have causes for concern as they are down in 17th place with just two wins in their 15 fixtures. They are winless in six matches, a run they could struggle to end against Chivas.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Santos Laguna vs Chivas kick-off time

Date: November 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 8pm ET Venue: Nuevo Corona Stadium

The match will be played at the Nuevo Corona Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Jose Juan Macias, Diego Medina, Jordan Carrillo and Ronaldo Prieto will miss the game on Tuesday due to injuries.

There are no fresh injury concerns within the Santos Laguna camp ahead of the game against Chivas.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Acevedo; A. Lopez, Santamaria, Amione, Echeverria; Naveda, Mariscal; Sordo, Jimenez, Munoz; Lozano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Holguin Defenders: Amione, Govea, Nunes, Santamaria, Echeverria, Rodriguez, R. Lopez, Lorona Midfielders: Mariscal, Fagundez, Villalba, Naveda, A. Lopez, Aquino, Sordo, Gutierrez Forwards: Lozano, Munoz

Chivas team news

Gilberto Sepulveda, Antonio Briseño, Luis Olivas, Raul Macías, Erick Gutierrez, Armando Gonzalez, and Javier Hernandez are still on the injury list for Chivas ahead of this mid-week fixture.

They will be hoping they can claim a win with the available roster and climb up the standings.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Orozco, L. Sepulveda, Garcia, Castillo; Mozo, Govea, F. Gonzalez; Beltran, Marin, Alvarado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, Orozco, Sanchez, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez, Rey, Chavez Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, , F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla Forwards: Marin, Alvarado

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/01/24 Guadalajara 1 - 1 Santos Laguna Liga MX 27/08/23 Santos Laguna 2 - 1 Guadalajara Liga MX 05/03/23 Guadalajara 2 - 0 Santos Laguna Liga MX 20/12/22 Guadalajara 4 - 0 Santos Laguna Copa por Mexico 17/07/22 Santos Laguna 1 - 1 Guadalajara Liga MX

