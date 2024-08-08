How to watch today's San Jose Earthquakes vs Necaxa Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between San Jose Earthquakes and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news

San Jose Earthquakes will face Necaxa in the Round-of-16 of the Leagues Cup at PayPal Park on Thursday.

Both teams have managed to win one out of their two group games and will hope to seal their berth in the next round with a dominant performance. San Jose are at the bottom of their domestic league's standings and Necaxa have only managed one win in their first four Liga MX games in the new season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Necaxa kick-off time

Date: August 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 pm ET Venue: PayPal Park

The match will be played at PayPal Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 11 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

In their last game, San Jose missed Carlos Akapo and Jamar Ricketts, both sidelined with lower-body injuries.

JT Marcinkowski remains unavailable as he continues to recover from an ACL injury.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Daniel; Kikanovic, Rodrigues, Beason, Costa; Yueill, Gruezo; Espinoza, Lopez, Pellegrino; Ebobisse.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yarbrough, Bieganski, Jackson Defenders: Marie, Beason, Skahan, Thompson, Rodrigues, Verhoeven, Walls, Costa Midfielders: Morales, Gruezo, Yueill, Richmond, Lopez, Mendoza, Baldisimo Forwards: Pellegrino, Espionoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Judd, Kikanovic, Cowell

Necaxa team news

Necaxa faced Seattle without Alek Alvarez, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury that also kept him out of their two previous group matches.

They have an otherwise fit squad and will be eyeing a spot in the next round with a win over San Jose.

Necaxa possible XI: Unsain; Martinez, Montes, Oliveros, Alcantar; Arce, Palavecino; Garnica, Paradela, Sandoval; Cambindo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Martinez, Oliveros, Pena, Mayorga, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Sanvodal, Montes Midfielders: Rosero, Palavecino, Paradela, Jurado, Andrade, Garnica, Cortez, Gomez, Arce Jr. Forwards: Cambindo, Monreal

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between San Jose Earthquakes and Necaxa.

