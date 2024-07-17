How to watch today's San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Jose Earthquakes and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Jose Earthquakes will face Houston Dynamo in the MLS at PayPal Park on Wednesday.

The hosts are stuck at the bottom of the standings with 14 points from 23 matches so far. They have just one win in their last 12 matches across all competitions and will be desperate for points.

Houston are eighth in the standings, with two wins in their last five matches. They will be confident of returning to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against Minnesota in the last game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo kick-off time

Date: July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm ET Venue: PayPal Park

The match will be played at PayPal Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

The hosts are expected to be without Carlos Akapo, JT Marcinkowski, Jamar Ricketts, Bruno Wilson, and Daniel for their game against Houston.

Jeremy Ebobisse, who has four goals this season, will continue to lead the San Jose attack.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Yarbrough; Marie, Munie, Rodrigues, Costa; Yueill, Gruezo; Espinoza, Lopez, Kikanovic; Ebobisse

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yarbrough, Bieganski, Ochoa, Jackson Defenders: Marie, Beason, Skahan, Thompson, Munie, Rodrigues, Verhoeven, Walls Midfielders: Yueill, Richmond, Lopez, Tsakiris, Mendoza, Baldisimo, Medina Forwards: Pellegrino, Espionoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Judd, Cowell

Houston Dynamo FC team news

For Houston, Nelson Quinones remains sidelined with a knee injury, and Griffin Dorsey will serve a one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Escobar, Sviatchenko, Micael, Steres; Herrera, Artur; Carrasquilla, Bassi, Aliyu; Ferreira.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Sargeant, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Raines, Bassi, Kowalczyk Forwards: Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31/03/24 Houston Dynamo 2 - 1 SJ Earthquakes MLS 22/06/23 Houston Dynamo 4 - 1 SJ Earthquakes MLS 02/04/23 SJ Earthquakes 2 - 1 Houston Dynamo MLS 18/07/22 SJ Earthquakes 1 - 2 Houston Dynamo MLS 10/04/22 Houston Dynamo 4 - 3 SJ Earthquakes MLS

