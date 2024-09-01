How to watch today's San Diego Wave vs Washington Spirit NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave will take on Washington Spirit in the NWSL at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday.

With only 15 points so far from their 17 league games, San Diego are struggling down in 12th place in the standings. Moreover, they have only managed one win in their last five meetings against Washington Spirit.

The visitors are second in the standings, four points behind league leaders Orlando Pride. They will be confident of picking up their fourth win in five games.

How to watch San Diego Wave vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

San Diego Wave vs Washington Spirit kick-off time

Date: September 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave FC team news

The Wave have welcomed Naomi Girma, Jaedyn Shaw and Kailen Sheridan back into the squad following their international commitments.

Maria Sánchez registered her third assist for the club in their recent match against Angel City. She will be the one to watch out for the opponents.

San Diego Wave predicted XI: Beall; Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Dahlkemper; Doniak, Colaprico; Morgan, Sanchez, McCaskill; Bennett.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Telford, Beall, Lowder, Brzykcy, Messner, Beall, DeLisle Defenders: Girma, Dahlkemper, Lundkvist, Torpey, Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Janae Shorts, Bruster, Hansen, Cortez Midfielders: Jakobsson, Van Egmond, Sánchez, Colaprico, Doniak, McCaskill, DeMarco, Enge, Altschuld, Ascanio, Pulver Forwards: Morgan, Cascarino, Shaw, Barcenas, Carusa, Bennett, Ali, Turnbow, Jones, Sodoma

Washington Spirit team news

Waniya Hudson and Leicy Santos, Esme Morgan have joined the team and will be available for selection.

Rookie forward Croix Bethune now leads the league in assists this season, having secured her 10th of the year in Washington's last game. Bethune's achievement ties her with Tobin Heath for the most assists in a single regular season in NWSL history.

Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Carle, McKeown, Butel, Krueger; Metayer, Hershfelt; Rodman, Bethune, Brown; Sarr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart Defenders: Krueger, Butel, Wiesner, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty Midfielders: Bethune, Morris, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer Forwards: Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/06/24 Washington Spirit 1 - 1 San Diego Wave NWSL 09/07/23 San Diego Wave 2 - 2 Washington Spirit NWSL 06/05/23 Washington Spirit 3 - 1 San Diego Wave NWSL 10/09/22 Washington Spirit 4 - 3 San Diego Wave NWSL 04/07/22 San Diego Wave 2 - 1 Washington Spirit NWSL

