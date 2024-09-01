How to watch today's San Diego Wave vs Washington Spirit NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

San Diego Wave will take on Washington Spirit in the NWSL at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday.
With only 15 points so far from their 17 league games, San Diego are struggling down in 12th place in the standings. Moreover, they have only managed one win in their last five meetings against Washington Spirit.
The visitors are second in the standings, four points behind league leaders Orlando Pride. They will be confident of picking up their fourth win in five games.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch San Diego Wave vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
San Diego Wave vs Washington Spirit kick-off time
|Date:
|September 1, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm ET
|Venue:
|Snapdragon Stadium
The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
San Diego Wave FC team news
The Wave have welcomed Naomi Girma, Jaedyn Shaw and Kailen Sheridan back into the squad following their international commitments.
Maria Sánchez registered her third assist for the club in their recent match against Angel City. She will be the one to watch out for the opponents.
San Diego Wave predicted XI: Beall; Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Dahlkemper; Doniak, Colaprico; Morgan, Sanchez, McCaskill; Bennett.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sheridan, Telford, Beall, Lowder, Brzykcy, Messner, Beall, DeLisle
|Defenders:
|Girma, Dahlkemper, Lundkvist, Torpey, Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Janae Shorts, Bruster, Hansen, Cortez
|Midfielders:
|Jakobsson, Van Egmond, Sánchez, Colaprico, Doniak, McCaskill, DeMarco, Enge, Altschuld, Ascanio, Pulver
|Forwards:
|Morgan, Cascarino, Shaw, Barcenas, Carusa, Bennett, Ali, Turnbow, Jones, Sodoma
Washington Spirit team news
Waniya Hudson and Leicy Santos, Esme Morgan have joined the team and will be available for selection.
Rookie forward Croix Bethune now leads the league in assists this season, having secured her 10th of the year in Washington's last game. Bethune's achievement ties her with Tobin Heath for the most assists in a single regular season in NWSL history.
Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Carle, McKeown, Butel, Krueger; Metayer, Hershfelt; Rodman, Bethune, Brown; Sarr
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart
|Defenders:
|Krueger, Butel, Wiesner, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty
|Midfielders:
|Bethune, Morris, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer
|Forwards:
|Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|16/06/24
|Washington Spirit 1 - 1 San Diego Wave
|NWSL
|09/07/23
|San Diego Wave 2 - 2 Washington Spirit
|NWSL
|06/05/23
|Washington Spirit 3 - 1 San Diego Wave
|NWSL
|10/09/22
|Washington Spirit 4 - 3 San Diego Wave
|NWSL
|04/07/22
|San Diego Wave 2 - 1 Washington Spirit
|NWSL