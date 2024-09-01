This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Kansas City Current  v Washington SpiritGetty Images Sport
NWSL
team-logo
team-logo
Watch on paramount+
GOAL

How to watch today's San Diego Wave vs Washington Spirit NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

NWSLSan Diego Wave FC vs Washington SpiritSan Diego Wave FCWashington Spirit

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave will take on Washington Spirit in the NWSL at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday.

With only 15 points so far from their 17 league games, San Diego are struggling down in 12th place in the standings. Moreover, they have only managed one win in their last five meetings against Washington Spirit.

The visitors are second in the standings, four points behind league leaders Orlando Pride. They will be confident of picking up their fourth win in five games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Diego Wave vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
CBS Golazo NetworkWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

San Diego Wave vs Washington Spirit kick-off time

Date:September 1, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm ET
Venue:Snapdragon Stadium

The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave FC team news

The Wave have welcomed Naomi Girma, Jaedyn Shaw and Kailen Sheridan back into the squad following their international commitments.

Maria Sánchez registered her third assist for the club in their recent match against Angel City. She will be the one to watch out for the opponents.

San Diego Wave predicted XI: Beall; Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Dahlkemper; Doniak, Colaprico; Morgan, Sanchez, McCaskill; Bennett.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sheridan, Telford, Beall, Lowder, Brzykcy, Messner, Beall, DeLisle
Defenders:Girma, Dahlkemper, Lundkvist, Torpey, Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Janae Shorts, Bruster, Hansen, Cortez
Midfielders:Jakobsson, Van Egmond, Sánchez, Colaprico, Doniak, McCaskill, DeMarco, Enge, Altschuld, Ascanio, Pulver
Forwards:Morgan, Cascarino, Shaw, Barcenas, Carusa, Bennett, Ali, Turnbow, Jones, Sodoma

Washington Spirit team news

Waniya Hudson and Leicy Santos, Esme Morgan have joined the team and will be available for selection.

Rookie forward Croix Bethune now leads the league in assists this season, having secured her 10th of the year in Washington's last game. Bethune's achievement ties her with Tobin Heath for the most assists in a single regular season in NWSL history.

Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Carle, McKeown, Butel, Krueger; Metayer, Hershfelt; Rodman, Bethune, Brown; Sarr

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart
Defenders:Krueger, Butel, Wiesner, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty
Midfielders:Bethune, Morris, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer
Forwards:Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
16/06/24Washington Spirit 1 - 1 San Diego WaveNWSL
09/07/23San Diego Wave 2 - 2 Washington SpiritNWSL
06/05/23Washington Spirit 3 - 1 San Diego WaveNWSL
10/09/22Washington Spirit 4 - 3 San Diego WaveNWSL
04/07/22San Diego Wave 2 - 1 Washington SpiritNWSL

Useful links

Advertisement