How to watch today's Salford City vs MK Dons League Two game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League Two match between Salford City and Milton Keynes Dons, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Salford City will take on MK Dons in a League Two fixture at the Peninsula Stadium on Monday.

Salford City are yet to win a game this season in any competition. The team in 21st place will be desperate to break that five-match winless run when they host 18th-placed MK Dons.

The visitors recently picked up their first win of the season, a 3-0 win over Carlisle, and will be hoping to ride on that momentum.

How to watch Salford City vs MK Dons online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the match between Salford and MK Dons is available to stream online live through Paramount+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Salford City vs MK Dons kick-off time

Date: September 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Peninsula Stadium

The match will be played at the Peninsula Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Salford City team news

Salford defender Curtis Tilt will miss the next match due to a one-game suspension following his red card last weekend.

Matthew Lund and Ryan Watson are expected to be back in action after overcoming illness and injury, but Liam Shephard and Kevin Berkoe are likely to remain sidelined.

Salford predicted XI: Jones; Edwards, Chester, Negru, Garbutt; Austerfield, Fornah; Luamba, Woodburn, Taylor; Stockton

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jones, Young Defenders: Edwards, Mnoga, Negru, Chester, Garbutt, Shephard Midfielders: Ashley, Fornah, N'Mai, Taylor, Woodburn, Chesters, Davies, Austerfield Forwards: Stockton, McAleny, Luamba, Malcolm, Cleary, Dackers

MK Dons team news

For the visitors, Matt Dennis and Jonathan Leko are unavailable, while Luke Offord is questionable after being forced off in the last outing.

Liam Kelly, having missed the last three games, is set to return to the matchday squad.

MK Dons predicted XI: McGill; Sherring, Tucker, Maguire; Nemane, Lemonheigh-Evans, Carroll, Tomlinson; Wearne, Gilbey, Hendry.

Position Players Goalkeepers: McGill, Harness, MacGillivray, Sandford, Stacey Defenders: Lewington, Tucker, Sherring, Tomlinson, Offord, Ilunga, Maguire, Scholtz, Lawrence, Stirland, Wood Midfielders: Pritchard, Williams, Gilbey, Kelly, Wearne, Nemane, Leigh, Anker, Lemonheigh-Evans, Carroll, Tripp Forwards: Harrison, Hendry

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2024 MK Dons 3-1 Salford League Two November 2023 Salford 2-4 MK Dons League Two

