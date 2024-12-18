How to watch today's Roma vs Sampdoria Coppa Italia game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Roma and Sampdoria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AS Roma will take on Serie B side Sampdoria in the Round-of-16 of the Coppa Italia at the Olimpico Stadium on Wednesday.

Roma are down in seventh in the league standings and have only two wins in their last five outing across all competitions. They will need to be on their toes to avoid complacency in this mid-week Cup tie.

Sampdoria will need their best performance of the season to beat the Serie A side. They are 15th in the standings and are winless in seven games.

How to watch Roma vs Sampdoria online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Roma vs Sampdoria kick-off time

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Claudio Ranieri is expected to make changes to his lineup midweek, potentially resting key players such as Paulo Dybala and Manu Kone.

Leandro Paredes, having recently returned to training, might be available but Bryan Cristante remains doubtful due to an ankle sprain.

Mats Hummels is recovering from flu symptoms and will sit this one out.

Sampdoria team news

On the other side, Leonardo Semplici has hinted at refreshing his squad for Wednesday's match.

His team will be without experienced defenders Simone Romagnoli, Bartosz Bereszynski, and Alex Ferrari, who are all sidelined.

