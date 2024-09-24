+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Boca Juniors v River Plate - Liga Profesional 2024Getty Images Sport
Copa Libertadores
team-logo
team-logo
Watch with free trial on fubo
GOAL

How to watch today's River Plate vs Colo-Colo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Copa LibertadoresRiver PlateRiver Plate vs Colo ColoColo Colo

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Colo Colo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colo-Colo and River Plate will face each other in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final tie at Mas Monumental.

Carlos Palacios equalised for Colo Colo after German Pezzella scored for River Plate in the first leg and that game ended in a stalemate and with both teams down to 10 men. River Plate will be confident of getting the job done at home, especially after a morale-boosting win over rivals Boca Juniors in their most recent league outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch River Plate vs Colo Colo online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
beIN SPORTSWatch here

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Colo-Colo and River Plate will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

River Plate vs Colo Colo kick-off time

Date:September 24, 2024
Kick-off time:8.30 pm ET
Venue:Mas Monumental

The match will be played at the Mas Monumental on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

River Plate will be missing Rodrigo Aliendro for this upcoming match as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Pity Martinez and Maximiliano Meza are also not expected to feature due to injuries.

Paulo Diaz, who was one of two players red-carded in the first-leg, will serve a suspension in the second leg.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Bustos, Pezzella, Acuna, E. Diaz; Simon, Fernandez, Kranevitter; Echeverri, Borja, Solari.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Armani, Ledesma, Lavagnino, Beltran
Defenders:Funes Mori, Gattoni, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Bustos, P. Diaz, Casco, Zabala, Acuna, Sant'Anna, Pezzella
Midfielders:Fonseca, Kranevitter, Lanzini, Echeverri, Villagra, Fernandez, Mastantuono, Simon
Forwards:Bareiro, Borja, Colidio, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Colo Colo team news

In the Colo-Colo camp, Chilean midfielder Vicente Pizarro is still recovering from a broken jaw with no set return date.

Cesar Fuentes remains injured while Maximiliano Falcon will be suspended for the game due to his red card in the first leg.

Colo-Colo possible XI: Cortes; Isla, Amor, Saldivia, Wiemberg; Gil, Pavez; Vidal, Palacios, Cepeda; Correa.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cortes, Villanueva, De Paul, Carabali
Defenders:Rojas, D. Gutierrez, Saldivia, B. Gutierrez, Zavala, Amor, Opazo, Riquelme, Wiemberg, Isla, Gonzalez, Villagra
Midfielders:Palacios, Pavez, Gil, Vidal, Castellani, Soto, Portilla, Pinto, Rivera, Plaza
Forwards:Correa, Bolados, Oroz, Hernandez, Moya, Paiva, Cepeda

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Colo-Colo and River Plate across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 18, 2024Colo-Colo 1-1 River PlateCopa Libertadores
November 15, 2023Colo-Colo 2-2 River PlateClub Friendlies
November 9, 2022Colo-Colo 3-4 River PlateClub Friendlies
May 19, 2022River Plate 4-0 Colo-ColoCopa Libertadores
April 27, 2022Colo-Colo 1-2 River PlateCopa Libertadores
April 24, 2007River Plate 1-0 Colo-ColoCopa Libertadores

Useful links

Advertisement