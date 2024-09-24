How to watch today's River Plate vs Colo-Colo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Colo Colo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colo-Colo and River Plate will face each other in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final tie at Mas Monumental.

Carlos Palacios equalised for Colo Colo after German Pezzella scored for River Plate in the first leg and that game ended in a stalemate and with both teams down to 10 men. River Plate will be confident of getting the job done at home, especially after a morale-boosting win over rivals Boca Juniors in their most recent league outing.

How to watch River Plate vs Colo Colo online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Colo-Colo and River Plate will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

River Plate vs Colo Colo kick-off time

Date: September 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Mas Monumental

The match will be played at the Mas Monumental on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

River Plate will be missing Rodrigo Aliendro for this upcoming match as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Pity Martinez and Maximiliano Meza are also not expected to feature due to injuries.

Paulo Diaz, who was one of two players red-carded in the first-leg, will serve a suspension in the second leg.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Bustos, Pezzella, Acuna, E. Diaz; Simon, Fernandez, Kranevitter; Echeverri, Borja, Solari.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Ledesma, Lavagnino, Beltran Defenders: Funes Mori, Gattoni, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Bustos, P. Diaz, Casco, Zabala, Acuna, Sant'Anna, Pezzella Midfielders: Fonseca, Kranevitter, Lanzini, Echeverri, Villagra, Fernandez, Mastantuono, Simon Forwards: Bareiro, Borja, Colidio, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Colo Colo team news

In the Colo-Colo camp, Chilean midfielder Vicente Pizarro is still recovering from a broken jaw with no set return date.

Cesar Fuentes remains injured while Maximiliano Falcon will be suspended for the game due to his red card in the first leg.

Colo-Colo possible XI: Cortes; Isla, Amor, Saldivia, Wiemberg; Gil, Pavez; Vidal, Palacios, Cepeda; Correa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cortes, Villanueva, De Paul, Carabali Defenders: Rojas, D. Gutierrez, Saldivia, B. Gutierrez, Zavala, Amor, Opazo, Riquelme, Wiemberg, Isla, Gonzalez, Villagra Midfielders: Palacios, Pavez, Gil, Vidal, Castellani, Soto, Portilla, Pinto, Rivera, Plaza Forwards: Correa, Bolados, Oroz, Hernandez, Moya, Paiva, Cepeda

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Colo-Colo and River Plate across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 18, 2024 Colo-Colo 1-1 River Plate Copa Libertadores November 15, 2023 Colo-Colo 2-2 River Plate Club Friendlies November 9, 2022 Colo-Colo 3-4 River Plate Club Friendlies May 19, 2022 River Plate 4-0 Colo-Colo Copa Libertadores April 27, 2022 Colo-Colo 1-2 River Plate Copa Libertadores April 24, 2007 River Plate 1-0 Colo-Colo Copa Libertadores

