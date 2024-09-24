How to watch today's River Plate vs Colo-Colo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Colo-Colo and River Plate will face each other in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final tie at Mas Monumental.
Carlos Palacios equalised for Colo Colo after German Pezzella scored for River Plate in the first leg and that game ended in a stalemate and with both teams down to 10 men. River Plate will be confident of getting the job done at home, especially after a morale-boosting win over rivals Boca Juniors in their most recent league outing.
River Plate vs Colo Colo kick-off time
|Date:
|September 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Mas Monumental
The match will be played at the Mas Monumental on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
River Plate team news
River Plate will be missing Rodrigo Aliendro for this upcoming match as he recovers from a shoulder injury.
Pity Martinez and Maximiliano Meza are also not expected to feature due to injuries.
Paulo Diaz, who was one of two players red-carded in the first-leg, will serve a suspension in the second leg.
River Plate possible XI: Armani; Bustos, Pezzella, Acuna, E. Diaz; Simon, Fernandez, Kranevitter; Echeverri, Borja, Solari.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Armani, Ledesma, Lavagnino, Beltran
|Defenders:
|Funes Mori, Gattoni, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Bustos, P. Diaz, Casco, Zabala, Acuna, Sant'Anna, Pezzella
|Midfielders:
|Fonseca, Kranevitter, Lanzini, Echeverri, Villagra, Fernandez, Mastantuono, Simon
|Forwards:
|Bareiro, Borja, Colidio, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre
Colo Colo team news
In the Colo-Colo camp, Chilean midfielder Vicente Pizarro is still recovering from a broken jaw with no set return date.
Cesar Fuentes remains injured while Maximiliano Falcon will be suspended for the game due to his red card in the first leg.
Colo-Colo possible XI: Cortes; Isla, Amor, Saldivia, Wiemberg; Gil, Pavez; Vidal, Palacios, Cepeda; Correa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cortes, Villanueva, De Paul, Carabali
|Defenders:
|Rojas, D. Gutierrez, Saldivia, B. Gutierrez, Zavala, Amor, Opazo, Riquelme, Wiemberg, Isla, Gonzalez, Villagra
|Midfielders:
|Palacios, Pavez, Gil, Vidal, Castellani, Soto, Portilla, Pinto, Rivera, Plaza
|Forwards:
|Correa, Bolados, Oroz, Hernandez, Moya, Paiva, Cepeda
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Colo-Colo and River Plate across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 18, 2024
|Colo-Colo 1-1 River Plate
|Copa Libertadores
|November 15, 2023
|Colo-Colo 2-2 River Plate
|Club Friendlies
|November 9, 2022
|Colo-Colo 3-4 River Plate
|Club Friendlies
|May 19, 2022
|River Plate 4-0 Colo-Colo
|Copa Libertadores
|April 27, 2022
|Colo-Colo 1-2 River Plate
|Copa Libertadores
|April 24, 2007
|River Plate 1-0 Colo-Colo
|Copa Libertadores