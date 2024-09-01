How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Betis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off the back of a dull draw in midweek, Real Madrid will look to get back on track in La Liga with a victory as they welcome Real Betis on Sunday.

On the other hand, the visitors are still on the hunt for their first league win of the season, having drawn their opening two Spanish top-flight games.

After their 2-0 triumph over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, there was perhaps an expectation that the Los Blancos side would hit the ground running in their first La Liga campaign with Kylian Mbappé in the lineup.

However, Madrid and Mbappé have faced some early frustrations. Carlo Ancelotti's side started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Mallorca and later had another 1-1 draw at Las Palmas, although they did secure a convincing 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid in their only home fixture to date.

Real Betis, meanwhile, have navigated a hectic opening to their season, juggling domestic duties with the Europa Conference League playoff round.

Manuel Pellegrini's men kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 stalemate against Champions League contenders Girona, followed by a 2-0 triumph over Ukrainian outfit Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih in Slovakia.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Las Palmas and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm EST Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Betis will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm EST on Sunday, September 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

The hosts continue to be without star player Jude Bellingham, the England international, who suffered a leg injury before their recent clash with Real Valladolid. David Alaba is still in the midst of his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Eduardo Camavinga is on the mend after sustaining a knee injury ahead of the UEFA Super Cup. Defender Jesus Vallejo remains doubtful for Sunday's match, having missed the last two games due to an ongoing injury concern.

After making a few adjustments to his lineup during midweek, Carlo Ancelotti might seize the chance to bring back Dani Carvajal, Arda Güler, and Rodrygo to the starting eleven.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rogrygo, Endrick, Brahim

Real Betis team news

Betis are likely to be without the trio of Nobel Mendy, Cédric Bakambu, and former Real Madrid midfielder Isco. Defender Marc Bartra was sidelined for Thursday's European fixture and is now questionable for Sunday’s clash at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Chimy Ávila was also unavailable in midweek, but he is expected to recover from his illness in time to secure a spot in the starting eleven.

However, Los Mejores can no longer rely on the services of attacker Nabil Fekir, who has completed a transfer to UAE's Al-Jazira Club.

Real Betis possible XI: Silva; Sabaly, Llorente, Natan, Perraud; Carvalho, Roca; Fornals, Ruibal, Ezzalzouli; Chimy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silva, Adrian, Vieites Defenders: Bellerin, Bartra, Sabaly, Ruibal, Llorente, Perraud, Arnal, Perraud, Mendy Midfielders: Carvalho, Sanchez, Fornals, Roca, Altimira, Diao, Fekir Avila, Bakambu, Losada, Juanmi, Fernandez Forwards: Avila, Bakambu, Losada, Juanmi, Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/05/24 Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis LaLiga 09/12/23 Real Betis 1-1 Real Madrid LaLiga 06/03/23 Real Betis 0-0 Real Madrid LaLiga 03/09/22 Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis LaLiga 21/05/22 Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis LaLiga

