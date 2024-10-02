How to watch today's RB Leipzig vs Juventus Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After suffering a late defeat on the opening day, RB Leipzig will be aiming for their first Champions League victory of the season when they host unbeaten Juventus on Wednesday night.

Die Roten Bullen have only tasted defeat once this campaign – that came in a 2-1 loss against Atletico Madrid on matchday one of the Champions League – but they made headlines by ending Bayer Leverkusen's long unbeaten Bundesliga run at the end of August.

Meanwhile, Juventus made a statement in their European opener, securing a commanding 3-1 win over Eredivisie champions PSV, with Ismael Saibari's stoppage-time strike being the only goal Juve conceded in any competition so far this season.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

RB Leipzig vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena Leipzig

The UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Juventus will be played at Red Bull Arena Leipzig in Leipzig, Germany.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Wednesday, October 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

RB Leipzig team news

RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose gave summer signing Antonio Nusa his first Bundesliga start over the weekend, but Christoph Baumgartner and Atletico Madrid loanee Arthur Vermeeren are both in contention to replace the Norwegian winger for their midweek clash.

Whoever is selected will join forces with Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko in the attack. Notably, Sesko found the back of the net in RB Leipzig's Champions League opener for the second consecutive season, while Openda showcased his firepower with 28 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions last year.

There is optimism that Eljif Elmas will shake off a knock in time to make the bench, but Kevin Kampl (adductor), Assan Ouedraogo, and Xaver Schlager (both knee injuries) are expected to miss out.

RB Leipzig possible XI: Gulacsi; Geertruida, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Baumgartner, Haidara, Vermeeren, Simons; Sesko, Openda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gulácsi, Vandevoordt, Zingerle Defenders: Orbán, Raum, Lukeba, Geertruida, Bitshiabu, Henrichs, Klostermann Midfielders: Simons, Haidara, Vermeeren, Elmas, Baumgartner, Ouédraogo, Seiwald, Schlager, Kampl, Gebel Forwards: Openda, Šeško, Silva, Nusa, Poulsen

Juventus team news

On the Juventus side, Timothy Weah remains doubtful with an ankle issue, while Arkadiusz Milik is yet to make an appearance this season due to a knee injury sustained during international duty. However, Francisco Conceicao came off the bench to net a late goal on Saturday, having recovered from a thigh injury.

Dusan Vlahovic, who bagged a brace in Genoa, is set to lead the Bianconeri's attack in Germany. The Serbian striker has contributed directly to four goals in his eight Champions League outings, including an assist against PSV. He will be supported by Teun Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez, and Kenan Yildiz. Meanwhile, regular goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio is likely to return to the starting lineup, replacing deputy Mattia Perin.

Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Bremer, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Fagioli; Gonzalez, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal, Savona, Rouhi Midfielders: Locatelli, Koopmeiners, McKennie, Adzic, Melo, Thuram, Fagioli, Luiz Forwards: Conceicao, Vlahovic, Yildiz, Gonzalez, Weah, Mbangula

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

