The Mexican Liga MX is back with another round of fixtures as Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL clash at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario this Sunday.
Veljko Paunovic's side has enjoyed a strong start to the new league season, remaining unbeaten so far, and they'll be eager to extend that streak this weekend.
Pumas, meanwhile, have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since March, suffering a 2-1 defeat against Atlas at the Estadio Jalisco last Saturday. Despite these setbacks, Pumas have accumulated 10 points from their first five Liga MX matches, placing them eighth in the standings, just one point and three spots behind their opponents this Sunday.
Pumas vs Tigres kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, September 1, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Olimpico Universitario
The Liga MX match between Pumas and Tigres will be played at Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.
It will kick off at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT on Sunday, September 1, in the United States (US).
Team news & squads
Club Universidad Nacional team news
Pumas will be without the services of right-winger Leo Suarez, who is out with a cruciate ligament injury and is not expected to return until late March. Jose Galindo is also sidelined with a long-term injury and won't be back before November.
Pumas UNAM predicted XI: Gonzalez; Duarte, Silva, Magallan, Ergas; Caicedo, Rico; Suarez, Lopez, Rodriguez; Funes Mori
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alcala, Gonzalez
|Defenders:
|Bennevendo, Magallan, Galindo, Duarte, Silva, Monroy, J. Rivas, Ergas
|Midfielders:
|Lopez, Caicedo, Huerta, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Avila, Pussetto, Flunes Mori
Tigres team news
The Felines will have to make do without the services of their recent signing, the Brazilian Joaquim Pereira, who was injured in the 83rd minute against the Rebaño in the last game. Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic revealed that it was something muscular, however, they must still wait for the medical report to know if he will be eligible against the capital team.
French striker André-Pierre Gignac could start the game ahead of Argentine Nico Ibanez as he can prove to be the difference-maker upfront.
Tigres predicted XI: Tapia; Angulo, Reyes, Pizarro, Aquino; Carioca, Gorriaran; Cordova, Herrera, Flores; Gignac
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega
|Defenders:
|Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Aquino
|Midfielders:
|Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones
|Forwards:
|Ibanez, Gignac
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/02/24
|Tigres UANL 2-2 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX, Clausura
|11/12/23
|Tigres UANL 1-1 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX, Apertura
|08/12/23
|Pumas UNAM 0-1 Tigres UANL
|Liga MX, Apertura
|28/08/23
|Pumas UNAM 2-1 Tigres UANL
|Liga MX, Apertura
|12/02/23
|Tigres UANL 4-2 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX, Clausura