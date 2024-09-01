How to watch the Liga MX match between Club Universidad Nacional and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Mexican Liga MX is back with another round of fixtures as Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL clash at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario this Sunday.

Veljko Paunovic's side has enjoyed a strong start to the new league season, remaining unbeaten so far, and they'll be eager to extend that streak this weekend.

Pumas, meanwhile, have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since March, suffering a 2-1 defeat against Atlas at the Estadio Jalisco last Saturday. Despite these setbacks, Pumas have accumulated 10 points from their first five Liga MX matches, placing them eighth in the standings, just one point and three spots behind their opponents this Sunday.

Pumas vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue: Olimpico Universitario

The Liga MX match between Pumas and Tigres will be played at Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT on Sunday, September 1, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Club Universidad Nacional team news

Pumas will be without the services of right-winger Leo Suarez, who is out with a cruciate ligament injury and is not expected to return until late March. Jose Galindo is also sidelined with a long-term injury and won't be back before November.

Pumas UNAM predicted XI: Gonzalez; Duarte, Silva, Magallan, Ergas; Caicedo, Rico; Suarez, Lopez, Rodriguez; Funes Mori

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Bennevendo, Magallan, Galindo, Duarte, Silva, Monroy, J. Rivas, Ergas Midfielders: Lopez, Caicedo, Huerta, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe Forwards: Martinez, Avila, Pussetto, Flunes Mori

Tigres team news

The Felines will have to make do without the services of their recent signing, the Brazilian Joaquim Pereira, who was injured in the 83rd minute against the Rebaño in the last game. Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic revealed that it was something muscular, however, they must still wait for the medical report to know if he will be eligible against the capital team.

French striker André-Pierre Gignac could start the game ahead of Argentine Nico Ibanez as he can prove to be the difference-maker upfront.

Tigres predicted XI: Tapia; Angulo, Reyes, Pizarro, Aquino; Carioca, Gorriaran; Cordova, Herrera, Flores; Gignac

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Aquino Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/02/24 Tigres UANL 2-2 Pumas UNAM Liga MX, Clausura 11/12/23 Tigres UANL 1-1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX, Apertura 08/12/23 Pumas UNAM 0-1 Tigres UANL Liga MX, Apertura 28/08/23 Pumas UNAM 2-1 Tigres UANL Liga MX, Apertura 12/02/23 Tigres UANL 4-2 Pumas UNAM Liga MX, Clausura

