César Huerta Pumas Apertura 2024 Liga MXGetty
Liga MX
Olimpico Universitario
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Pumas vs Tigres Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXClub Universidad Nacional vs TigresClub Universidad NacionalTigres

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club Universidad Nacional and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Mexican Liga MX is back with another round of fixtures as Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL clash at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario this Sunday.

Veljko Paunovic's side has enjoyed a strong start to the new league season, remaining unbeaten so far, and they'll be eager to extend that streak this weekend.

Pumas, meanwhile, have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since March, suffering a 2-1 defeat against Atlas at the Estadio Jalisco last Saturday. Despite these setbacks, Pumas have accumulated 10 points from their first five Liga MX matches, placing them eighth in the standings, just one point and three spots behind their opponents this Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pumas vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Liga MX match between Pumas and Tigres will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pumas vs Tigres kick-off time

Date:Sunday, September 1, 2024
Kick-off time:7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT
Venue:Olimpico Universitario

The Liga MX match between Pumas and Tigres will be played at Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT on Sunday, September 1, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Club Universidad Nacional team news

Pumas will be without the services of right-winger Leo Suarez, who is out with a cruciate ligament injury and is not expected to return until late March. Jose Galindo is also sidelined with a long-term injury and won't be back before November.

Pumas UNAM predicted XI: Gonzalez; Duarte, Silva, Magallan, Ergas; Caicedo, Rico; Suarez, Lopez, Rodriguez; Funes Mori

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Alcala, Gonzalez
Defenders:Bennevendo, Magallan, Galindo, Duarte, Silva, Monroy, J. Rivas, Ergas
Midfielders:Lopez, Caicedo, Huerta, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe
Forwards:Martinez, Avila, Pussetto, Flunes Mori

Tigres team news

The Felines will have to make do without the services of their recent signing, the Brazilian Joaquim Pereira, who was injured in the 83rd minute against the Rebaño in the last game. Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic revealed that it was something muscular, however, they must still wait for the medical report to know if he will be eligible against the capital team.

French striker André-Pierre Gignac could start the game ahead of Argentine Nico Ibanez as he can prove to be the difference-maker upfront.

Tigres predicted XI: Tapia; Angulo, Reyes, Pizarro, Aquino; Carioca, Gorriaran; Cordova, Herrera, Flores; Gignac

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega
Defenders:Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Aquino
Midfielders:Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones
Forwards:Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
04/02/24Tigres UANL 2-2 Pumas UNAMLiga MX, Clausura
11/12/23Tigres UANL 1-1 Pumas UNAMLiga MX, Apertura
08/12/23Pumas UNAM 0-1 Tigres UANLLiga MX, Apertura
28/08/23Pumas UNAM 2-1 Tigres UANLLiga MX, Apertura
12/02/23Tigres UANL 4-2 Pumas UNAMLiga MX, Clausura

Useful links

