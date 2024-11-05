How to watch today's Pumas vs Queretaro Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Queretaro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM will take on Queretaro in the Liga MX at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Tuesday.

These two teams are at the opposite ends of the league table. The hosts are sixth in the standings, with 25 points from 15 matches, whereas the visitors are rock bottom with only nine points so far.

Pumas have just one win in their last five fixtures, but they will be relieved to know their opponents' form has been worse. The visitors are winless in five matches and will be desperate to avoid what could be a fourth defeat in a row.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro FC kick-off time

Date: November 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.05pm ET Venue: Olimpico Universitario Stadium

The match will be played at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 10.05 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Pumas UNAM team news

Defender Lisandro Magallán is the only injury concern for the visitors ahead of their game against Queretaro.

With only a couple of days of rest between their matches, fans can expect a heavily rotated starting lineup.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; P. Bennevendo, Natan, Rivas, R. Duarte, R. Ergas; Caicedo, Quispe, Ruvalcaba; Martinez, Pussetto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Bennevendo, Galindo, Duarte, Silva, Monroy, J. Rivas, Ergas Midfielders: Lopez, Caicedo, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe Forwards: Martinez, Avila, Pussetto, Flunes Mori

Queretaro FC team news

Jose Canale, Ayrton Preciado and Oscar Manzanarez are unavailable for selection for the visitors due to injury.

Queretaro possible XI: Allison; Mendoza, Russo, Rio, Venegas; Escamilla; Barrera, Rodriguez, Lertora, Robles; Sosa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Higuera, Hernandez, Allison Defenders: Mendoza, Russo, Gomez, Venegas, Vazquez, Ortiz Midfielders: Escamilla, Sosa, Barrera, Rodriguez, Medina, Lertora, Lopez, Dominguez, Rio Forwards: Loba, Cisneros, Rubin, Benedetto

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/04/24 Querétaro 1 - 1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX 05/10/23 Pumas UNAM 4 - 0 Querétaro Liga MX 04/08/23 Pumas UNAM 0 - 1 Querétaro Leagues Cup 03/04/23 Querétaro 1 - 0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX 08/09/22 Pumas UNAM 4 - 1 Querétaro Liga MX

