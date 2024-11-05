How to watch today's Pumas vs Queretaro Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Pumas UNAM will take on Queretaro in the Liga MX at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Tuesday.
These two teams are at the opposite ends of the league table. The hosts are sixth in the standings, with 25 points from 15 matches, whereas the visitors are rock bottom with only nine points so far.
Pumas have just one win in their last five fixtures, but they will be relieved to know their opponents' form has been worse. The visitors are winless in five matches and will be desperate to avoid what could be a fourth defeat in a row.
Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro FC kick-off time
|Date:
|November 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10.05pm ET
|Venue:
|Olimpico Universitario Stadium
The match will be played at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 10.05 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Pumas UNAM team news
Defender Lisandro Magallán is the only injury concern for the visitors ahead of their game against Queretaro.
With only a couple of days of rest between their matches, fans can expect a heavily rotated starting lineup.
Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; P. Bennevendo, Natan, Rivas, R. Duarte, R. Ergas; Caicedo, Quispe, Ruvalcaba; Martinez, Pussetto.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alcala, Gonzalez
|Defenders:
|Bennevendo, Galindo, Duarte, Silva, Monroy, J. Rivas, Ergas
|Midfielders:
|Lopez, Caicedo, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Avila, Pussetto, Flunes Mori
Queretaro FC team news
Jose Canale, Ayrton Preciado and Oscar Manzanarez are unavailable for selection for the visitors due to injury.
Queretaro possible XI: Allison; Mendoza, Russo, Rio, Venegas; Escamilla; Barrera, Rodriguez, Lertora, Robles; Sosa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Higuera, Hernandez, Allison
|Defenders:
|Mendoza, Russo, Gomez, Venegas, Vazquez, Ortiz
|Midfielders:
|Escamilla, Sosa, Barrera, Rodriguez, Medina, Lertora, Lopez, Dominguez, Rio
|Forwards:
|Loba, Cisneros, Rubin, Benedetto
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|27/04/24
|Querétaro 1 - 1 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX
|05/10/23
|Pumas UNAM 4 - 0 Querétaro
|Liga MX
|04/08/23
|Pumas UNAM 0 - 1 Querétaro
|Leagues Cup
|03/04/23
|Querétaro 1 - 0 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX
|08/09/22
|Pumas UNAM 4 - 1 Querétaro
|Liga MX