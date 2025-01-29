How to watch today's Pumas UNAM vs Toluca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM will host Toluca up next in the Liga MX at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Wednesday.

Having won, lost and drawn a game each so far, both these teams are on four points from three rounds in the league.

They began the campaign with a win but have dropped points in the last two games. Fans can expect a really competitive encounter in this mid-week fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pumas UNAM vs Toluca kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Olimpico Universitario

The match will be played at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.05 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Pumas UNAM team news

Pumas UNAM's marquee signing Adalberto Carrasquilla had made his debut in the second half of their previous outing. He will be hoping to make an impact and help the team pick up their second win of the season.

Toluca team news

Toluca may hand a debut to new signing Hector Herrera who has returned to Liga MX after stints elsewhere.

With no fresh injuries in the squad, Toluca will be hoping the current squad can handle the threat posed by Pumas UNAM on Wednesday.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links