How to watch today's Puebla vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Puebla is set to host top-of-the-table Cruz Azul at Estadio Cuauhtémoc this Friday in a Liga MX Apertura clash.

The home side has secured just three wins across 12 league matches, placing them in 12th position in the standings. Meanwhile, Azul leads the pack with an impressive 28 points from 11 games, giving them a four-point cushion over second-place Tigres UANL.

Puebla aim to recover from their recent setback, having suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Tigres UANL in their last Liga MX (Apertura) outing. Meanwhile, the visitors enter the upcoming clash riding high on confidence after a commanding 3-0 victory over Necaxa in their latest Liga MX (Apertura) encounter.

Puebla vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:05 pm ET/ 8:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Cuahutehmoc

The Liga MX match between Puebla and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Cuahutehmoc in Puebla, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11:05 pm ET/ 8:05 pm PT on Friday, October 18, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

Earlier in the campaign, Puebla had an opportunity to secure a spot in the next stage of the competition. However, four consecutive Liga MX defeats dashed those hopes, effectively ending their chances of contending for the Apertura title this season.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Puebla ahead of this high-profile fixture.

Puebla possible XI: Jimenez; Orona, Angulo, Gularte, Pachuca; Gustavo, Diaz, Quinones, De Buen; Lopez, Gomez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Je. Rodriguez, Gomez Defenders: Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona, De Buen, Vazquez, Gularte, Silva, Angulo, Jo. Rodriguez, Pachuca Midfielders: P. Gonzalez, Alvarez, L. Garcia, J. Gonzalez, Castillo, Waller, Herrera, Velasco, Aguilar, Gustavo, Diaz, Quinones Forwards: Ormeno, Robles, Duran, Barragan, E. Garcia, Lopez, Gomez

Cruz Azul team news

La Maquina heads into this match on a three-game winning streak, having earned their sixth clean sheet of the season earlier this month. They’ve found the net in all 11 of their league outings so far and are eager to extend that momentum.

Manager Martín Anselmi faces a few lineup uncertainties, as Carlos Rodríguez, Luis Romo, Jorge Sánchez, Erik Lira, Kevin Mier, and Willer Ditta were all recently on international duty. Meanwhile, Ignacio Rivero has returned from injury and is expected to be back in the starting lineup.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Lira, Ditta, Piovi, Rodriguez; Sanchez, Rotondi, Faravelli; Gutierrez, Giakoumakis, Romo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez Defenders: Sanchez, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Iturbide, Piovi Midfielders: Lira, Antuna, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano Forwards: Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, L. Guiterrez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/13/24 Club Puebla 0-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX, Clausura 11/13/23 Cruz Azul 1-2 Club Puebla Liga MX, Apertura 02/18/23 Club Puebla 1-3 Cruz Azul Liga MX, Clausura 07/24/22 Cruz Azul 2-2 Club Puebla Liga MX, Apertura 03/06/22 Cruz Azul 1-3 Club Puebla Liga MX, Clausura

