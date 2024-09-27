How to watch today's PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ligue 1 frontrunners Paris Saint-Germain are scheduled to face Rennes at the Parc des Princes on Friday evening, looking to uphold their unbeaten streak in the 2024-25 season.

The home side have recorded four victories and one draw in their first five league encounters, whereas the visitors currently sit in eighth place with seven points from their initial matches.

Following the exit of star player, Kylian Mbappe, to Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, many expected PSG to face tougher challenges this season. However, Luis Enrique's side have continued to perform well, remaining unbeaten in their first six matches across all competitions.

They began the season strongly, winning their first four games with an impressive aggregate score of 16-3, though their performance has slightly dipped in the last two outings.

Meanwhile, the visitors have had a steady start to the season, sitting mid-table with seven points from five games. After a strong 3-0 win over Lyon in their opener, Julian Stephan's side suffered consecutive losses to Strasbourg and Reims, dampening their early momentum.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes kick-off time

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Parc des Princes

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Rennes will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Friday, September 27, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

The hosts may be missing up to six players for Friday's clash due to a range of injury concerns, many of which have arisen recently. Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marcos Asensio, Presnel Kimpembe, and Goncalo Ramos are all sidelined for several weeks, while Lucas Hernandez won't return from his cruciate ligament injury until January.

Additionally, Desire Doue is uncertain to play after being substituted in the 65th minute during their last match against Reims, which could pave the way for Randal Kolo Muani to make his first start of the season in the central striking position.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Barcola

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Safonov, Tenas Defenders: Marquinhos, Marquinhos, Pereira, Mendes, Skriniar, Beraldo, Zague, Pacho Midfielders: Ruiz, Doue, Vitinha, Lee, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Neves Forwards: Asensio, Kolo Muani, Dembele, Barcola

Rennes team news

The visitors are also expected to be without at least three players, as Jota, Andres Gomez, and Dogan Alemdar are all sidelined due to injuries. Alidu Seidu might not be available after exiting in the 94th minute during their recent 1-1 draw with Lens, which could see Leo Ostigard returning to the starting lineup.

Rennes possible XI: Mandanda; Hateboer, Wooh, Ostigard; Assignon, Santamaria, Matusiwa, Truffert; Blas, Gronbaek; Kalimuendo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mandanda, Alemdar, Gallon, Lembet Defenders: Faye, Wooh, Seidu, Østigård, Truffert, Assignon, Ait Boudlal, Nagida, Thebault, Do Marcolino Midfielders: Grønbæk, Blas, Kamara, Gómez, Hateboer, Ahamada, James, Matusiwa, Santamaria, Cissé Forwards: Gouiri, Jota, Kalimuendo, Wendel Meister, Mukiele

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/04/24 Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Stade Rennais Coupe de France 02/25/24 Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Stade Rennais Ligue 1 10/09/23 Stade Rennais 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 03/19/23 Paris Saint-Germain 0-2 Stade Rennais Ligue 1 01/16/23 Stade Rennais 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1

