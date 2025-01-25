How to watch today's PSG vs Reims Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off a pulsating European triumph, Paris Saint-Germain shift their focus back to Ligue 1 with a home encounter against Reims on Saturday night.

Wednesday's showdown at the Parc des Princes was nothing short of electrifying, as PSG secured a 4-2 victory over Manchester City, edging closer to a place in the Champions League knockout rounds. That win marked their ninth consecutive triumph across all competitions—a streak that began with a crucial success over Red Bull Salzburg on matchday six. Now, the Parisians need just a single point against Stuttgart next week to confirm their progression.

This season, however, Reims have endured a torrid run, currently languishing in a seven-game winless stretch—the longest of any team in Ligue 1. It's been nearly four years since the Red and Whites faced such a prolonged drought, with their last three outings painting an even grimmer picture.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Saint-Etienne will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

The match will be played at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, January 25, with kick-off at 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 13 I. Mbaye Injuries and Suspensions 14 R. Khadra

8 Y. Fofana

9 M. Daramy

72 A. Kone

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Randal Kolo Muani is heavily linked with a move to Juventus, but the deal has yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, summer acquisition Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was ineligible for midweek European action as he's not in PSG's Champions League squad, is now sidelined with a thigh injury.

Luis Enrique would have been pleased to see Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembele, and Achraf Hakimi fit and available for the midweek clash despite prior injury concerns. However, the trio could be given a breather this weekend to keep them fresh for Wednesday’s crucial showdown.

With no injury concerns among senior players, Enrique has the luxury of a full-strength squad, allowing him to shuffle his deck. Several players who came off the bench during the second half against Manchester City could be handed a well-deserved rest.

Reims team news

Reims, on the other hand, are grappling with a handful of absentees. Midfield duo Yaya Fofana (ankle) and Amadou Koné (hamstring) are set to miss out, adding to the team’s woes in the center of the park.

Defensively, Reims have suffered notable departures, with Emmanuel Agbadou moving to Wolves and Thibault De Smet joining Paris FC on loan earlier this week.

Adding to Reims' selection headaches, former Brighton playmaker Reda Khadra and ex-Ajax forward Mohamed Daramy are both out with ACL injuries.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

