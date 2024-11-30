How to watch today's PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG sit comfortably atop the Ligue 1 standings and welcome a struggling Nantes side to the Parc des Princes this Saturday. The defending champions boast a flawless home record this season and are expected to secure a straightforward victory against their visitors.

The Parisians come into this clash on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, reflecting their continued struggles in Europe. However, their Ligue 1 form has been impeccable, with Luis Enrique's squad winning five consecutive league matches, establishing a commanding six-point lead at the summit.

PSG have been especially dominant on home soil, triumphing in all six of their Ligue 1 outings at the Parc des Princes. They’ve netted at least three goals in five of those matches, including a commanding 3-0 victory over Toulouse in their most recent league fixture.

Meanwhile, Antoine Kombouare's Nantes find themselves languishing near the foot of the table. A 2-0 defeat to Le Havre last weekend marked their fourth consecutive loss, leaving them in the relegation zone, just one point adrift of safety.

Their away performances have been equally dismal, with three straight defeats on the road, each marked by conceding three goals. Defensive frailties have been a recurring issue for the Canaries this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Nantes will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Nantes will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, November 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

For PSG, Gianluigi Donnarumma, benched against Bayern Munich due to inconsistent form, could reclaim his spot as Matvey Safonov failed to impress in his absence. On the injury front, youngster Senny Mayulu remains sidelined with a calf issue, but Presnel Kimpembe and Gonçalo Ramos have returned to fitness and are available for selection.

Nantes team news

Nantes are grappling with a few injury concerns. Both Marcus Coco and key forward Tino Kadewere are unavailable for the trip to Paris. Despite reports of earlier fallouts, Jean-Charles Castelletto and Johann Lepenant are back in contention and will be part of Kombouare's squad this weekend.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links