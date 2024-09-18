How to watch today's Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLS match between Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Timbers will take on LA Galaxy in the MLS at Providence Park on Wednesday.

LA Galaxy are leading the Western Conference by 55 points from 29 matches. Second-place Los Angeles are seven points behind with two games in hand so the visitors need to continue picking up wins to stay ahead and safe.

Portland, who are currently eighth, haven't managed to win in any of the last five meetings against Galaxy and will find this clash difficult as well.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: September 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm ET Venue: Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers team news

Portland Timbers will be without defender Claudio Bravo, who is sidelined with a leg injury and isn’t expected back until mid-October.

His absence will be a significant setback for their defense ahead of this match.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Crepeau; Mosquera, Araujo, Zuparic, K Miller; Ayala, Chara; Moreno, Evander, Antony; Toye.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, Muse, Pantemis Defenders: Araujo, K. Miller, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Surman Midfielders: Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno Forwards: Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Ikoba, Toye, Fogaca

LA Galaxy team news

LA Galaxy will miss midfielder Edwin Cerrillo, who is suspended for one game due to yellow card accumulation.

Defender Julian Aude remains out with a groin injury and is targeting an early October return. Martin Caceres, still recovering from an Achilles injury, will also be unavailable for this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Neal, Nelson; Delgado, Brugman; Pec, Reus, Puig; Joveljic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Neal, Garces Midfielders: Delgado, Puig, Lepley, Vivi, Parente Forwards: Fagundez, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/07/24 LA Galaxy 3 - 2 Portland Timbers MLS 01/10/23 LA Galaxy 3 - 3 Portland Timbers MLS 26/03/23 Portland Timbers 0 - 0 LA Galaxy MLS 13/02/23 LA Galaxy 1 - 4 Portland Timbers Friendly 19/06/22 LA Galaxy 1 - 1 Portland Timbers MLS

