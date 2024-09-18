+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Gabriel Pec LA Galaxy 2024Getty
Major League Soccer
team-logo
Providence Park
team-logo
Watch on Apple TV
GOAL

How to watch today's Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerPortland Timbers vs LA GalaxyPortland TimbersLA Galaxy

How to watch the MLS match between Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Timbers will take on LA Galaxy in the MLS at Providence Park on Wednesday.

LA Galaxy are leading the Western Conference by 55 points from 29 matches. Second-place Los Angeles are seven points behind with two games in hand so the visitors need to continue picking up wins to stay ahead and safe.

Portland, who are currently eighth, haven't managed to win in any of the last five meetings against Galaxy and will find this clash difficult as well.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date:September 18, 2024
Kick-off time:10.30 pm ET
Venue:Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers team news

Portland Timbers will be without defender Claudio Bravo, who is sidelined with a leg injury and isn’t expected back until mid-October.

His absence will be a significant setback for their defense ahead of this match.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Crepeau; Mosquera, Araujo, Zuparic, K Miller; Ayala, Chara; Moreno, Evander, Antony; Toye.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Crepeau, Muse, Pantemis
Defenders:Araujo, K. Miller, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Surman
Midfielders:Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno
Forwards:Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Ikoba, Toye, Fogaca

LA Galaxy team news

LA Galaxy will miss midfielder Edwin Cerrillo, who is suspended for one game due to yellow card accumulation.

Defender Julian Aude remains out with a groin injury and is targeting an early October return. Martin Caceres, still recovering from an Achilles injury, will also be unavailable for this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Neal, Nelson; Delgado, Brugman; Pec, Reus, Puig; Joveljic

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Scott, Micovic, McCarthy
Defenders:Yamane, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Neal, Garces
Midfielders:Delgado, Puig, Lepley, Vivi, Parente
Forwards:Fagundez, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
21/07/24LA Galaxy 3 - 2 Portland TimbersMLS
01/10/23LA Galaxy 3 - 3 Portland TimbersMLS
26/03/23Portland Timbers 0 - 0 LA GalaxyMLS
13/02/23LA Galaxy 1 - 4 Portland TimbersFriendly
19/06/22LA Galaxy 1 - 1 Portland TimbersMLS

Useful links

Advertisement