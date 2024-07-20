How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Nashville MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Philadelphia Union and Nashville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Union will take on Nashville in the MLS at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

Nashville are 10th in the standings and are on a poor run at the moment. They have lost five games in a row and will be desperate to avoid another defeat.

As for Philadelphia, with just five wins so far this season, the hosts are only above bottom-placed New England Revolution whom they beat 5-1 in their most recent outing.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Date: July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Subaru Park

The match will be played at the Subaru Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Nathan Harriel and Jack McGlynn will miss the game against Nashville as they are away with the United States national team.

Isaiah LeFlore is sidelined due to an injury but otherwise, the rest of the squad will be raring to go to climb up the standings.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Rick; Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe; Mbaizo, Bueno, Flach, Wagner; Gazdag; Baribo, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Semmle, Trent, Blake, Rick Defenders: Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Lowe, Wagner, Makhanya, Berdecio Midfielders: Sullivan, Martínez, Gazdag, Bedoya, Rafanello, Bueno, Odada, Ngabo, Pariano, Flach, Sullivan, Vazquez Forwards: Uhre, Donovan, Baribo, Anderson

Nashville SC team news

Nashville will be without several key players due to injury for their game against Philadelphia.

The home side will be missing midfielders Julian Gaines and Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal, and Lukas MacNaughton.

Walker Zimmerman is away with the United States for the Olympics.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, Bauer, Maher, Lovitz; Davis, Yearwood; Boyd, Mukhtar, Surridge; Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panicco, Martino, Willis Defenders: Skinner, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/04/24 Nashville SC 1 - 2 Philadelphia Union MLS 08/10/23 Philadelphia Union 0 - 0 Nashville SC MLS 13/07/23 Nashville SC 0 - 2 Philadelphia Union MLS 02/05/22 Nashville SC 1 - 1 Philadelphia Union MLS

