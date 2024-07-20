How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Nashville MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Philadelphia Union will take on Nashville in the MLS at the Subaru Park on Saturday.
Nashville are 10th in the standings and are on a poor run at the moment. They have lost five games in a row and will be desperate to avoid another defeat.
As for Philadelphia, with just five wins so far this season, the hosts are only above bottom-placed New England Revolution whom they beat 5-1 in their most recent outing.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC kick-off time
|Date:
|July 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Subaru Park
The match will be played at the Subaru Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Philadelphia Union team news
Nathan Harriel and Jack McGlynn will miss the game against Nashville as they are away with the United States national team.
Isaiah LeFlore is sidelined due to an injury but otherwise, the rest of the squad will be raring to go to climb up the standings.
Philadelphia Union possible XI: Rick; Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe; Mbaizo, Bueno, Flach, Wagner; Gazdag; Baribo, Uhre
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Semmle, Trent, Blake, Rick
|Defenders:
|Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Lowe, Wagner, Makhanya, Berdecio
|Midfielders:
|Sullivan, Martínez, Gazdag, Bedoya, Rafanello, Bueno, Odada, Ngabo, Pariano, Flach, Sullivan, Vazquez
|Forwards:
|Uhre, Donovan, Baribo, Anderson
Nashville SC team news
Nashville will be without several key players due to injury for their game against Philadelphia.
The home side will be missing midfielders Julian Gaines and Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal, and Lukas MacNaughton.
Walker Zimmerman is away with the United States for the Olympics.
Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, Bauer, Maher, Lovitz; Davis, Yearwood; Boyd, Mukhtar, Surridge; Bunbury
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Panicco, Martino, Willis
|Defenders:
|Skinner, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston
|Midfielders:
|Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Jones, Muyl
|Forwards:
|Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|07/04/24
|Nashville SC 1 - 2 Philadelphia Union
|MLS
|08/10/23
|Philadelphia Union 0 - 0 Nashville SC
|MLS
|13/07/23
|Nashville SC 0 - 2 Philadelphia Union
|MLS
|02/05/22
|Nashville SC 1 - 1 Philadelphia Union
|MLS