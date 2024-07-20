This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Hany Mukhtar Nashville 2023-24Getty Images
Major League Soccer
team-logo
Subaru Park
team-logo
watch on apple tv
GOAL

How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Nashville MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerPhiladelphia Union vs Nashville SCPhiladelphia UnionNashville SC

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Philadelphia Union and Nashville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Union will take on Nashville in the MLS at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

Nashville are 10th in the standings and are on a poor run at the moment. They have lost five games in a row and will be desperate to avoid another defeat.

As for Philadelphia, with just five wins so far this season, the hosts are only above bottom-placed New England Revolution whom they beat 5-1 in their most recent outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Date:July 20, 2024
Kick-off time:7.30 pm ET
Venue:Subaru Park

The match will be played at the Subaru Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match and its highlights will be shown on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Nathan Harriel and Jack McGlynn will miss the game against Nashville as they are away with the United States national team.

Isaiah LeFlore is sidelined due to an injury but otherwise, the rest of the squad will be raring to go to climb up the standings.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Rick; Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe; Mbaizo, Bueno, Flach, Wagner; Gazdag; Baribo, Uhre

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Semmle, Trent, Blake, Rick
Defenders:Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Lowe, Wagner, Makhanya, Berdecio
Midfielders:Sullivan, Martínez, Gazdag, Bedoya, Rafanello, Bueno, Odada, Ngabo, Pariano, Flach, Sullivan, Vazquez
Forwards:Uhre, Donovan, Baribo, Anderson

Nashville SC team news

Nashville will be without several key players due to injury for their game against Philadelphia.

The home side will be missing midfielders Julian Gaines and Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal, and Lukas MacNaughton.

Walker Zimmerman is away with the United States for the Olympics.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, Bauer, Maher, Lovitz; Davis, Yearwood; Boyd, Mukhtar, Surridge; Bunbury

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Panicco, Martino, Willis
Defenders:Skinner, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston
Midfielders:Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Jones, Muyl
Forwards:Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
07/04/24Nashville SC 1 - 2 Philadelphia UnionMLS
08/10/23Philadelphia Union 0 - 0 Nashville SCMLS
13/07/23Nashville SC 0 - 2 Philadelphia UnionMLS
02/05/22Nashville SC 1 - 1 Philadelphia UnionMLS

Useful links

Advertisement