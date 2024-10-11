How to watch today's Peru vs Uruguay World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Peru and Uruguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Peru will take on Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers at the Nacional Stadium on Friday.

Uruguay are second in the standings and will be looking to climb up the table with more wins in their bag. Peru will have their task cut out, as they are yet to win a game after eight rounds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Peru vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Peru vs Uruguay kick-off time

Date: October 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.30 pm ET Venue: Nacional Stadium

The match will be played at the Nacional Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Peru team news

Peru will be missing several key veterans, including record cap holder Yoshimar Yotun.

Leganes midfielder Renato Tapia, who sustained an injury late last month, and defenders Miguel Trauco and Anderson Santamaria are also unavailable.

Peru possible XI: Gallesse; M Araujo, Zambrano, Callens; Advincula, Cartagena, Calcaterra, Pena, Lopez; Valera, Flores.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Caceda, Romero Defenders: Adcincula, Corzo, Abram, Zambrano, Lopez, Araujo, Callens, Sonne, Garces Midfielders: Pena, Cartagena, Castillo, Quispe, Archimbaud, Murrugarra Forwards: Flores, Polo, Y. Reyna, Lapadula, Valera, B. Reyna, Ormeno, Grimaldo, Castro

Uruguay team news

For Uruguay, Rodrigo Bentancur, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Matias Olivera will be absent as they complete their bans. There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp.

Uruguay possible XI: Rochet; Nandez, Varela, Bueno, Saracchi; Valverde, Ugarte, De Arrascaeta; Pellistri, Nunez, M Araujo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Israel, Mele Defenders: Caceres, Varela, Olaza, Saracchi, Bueno, J. Rodriguez, Marichal, Sant'Anna Midfielders: Ugarte, M. Araujo, Martinez, Fonseca, Palacios Forwards: Pellistri, B. Rodriguez, Torres, L. Rodriguez, Merentiel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/03/22 Uruguay 1 - 0 Peru World Cup qualifier 03/09/21 Peru 1 - 1 Uruguay World Cup qualifier 16/10/19 Peru 1 - 1 Uruguay Friendly 12/10/19 Uruguay 1 - 0 Peru Friendly

Useful links