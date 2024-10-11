How to watch today's Peru vs Uruguay World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Peru will take on Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers at the Nacional Stadium on Friday.
Uruguay are second in the standings and will be looking to climb up the table with more wins in their bag. Peru will have their task cut out, as they are yet to win a game after eight rounds.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Peru vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Peru vs Uruguay kick-off time
|Date:
|October 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Nacional Stadium
The match will be played at the Nacional Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Peru team news
Peru will be missing several key veterans, including record cap holder Yoshimar Yotun.
Leganes midfielder Renato Tapia, who sustained an injury late last month, and defenders Miguel Trauco and Anderson Santamaria are also unavailable.
Peru possible XI: Gallesse; M Araujo, Zambrano, Callens; Advincula, Cartagena, Calcaterra, Pena, Lopez; Valera, Flores.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gallese, Caceda, Romero
|Defenders:
|Adcincula, Corzo, Abram, Zambrano, Lopez, Araujo, Callens, Sonne, Garces
|Midfielders:
|Pena, Cartagena, Castillo, Quispe, Archimbaud, Murrugarra
|Forwards:
|Flores, Polo, Y. Reyna, Lapadula, Valera, B. Reyna, Ormeno, Grimaldo, Castro
Uruguay team news
For Uruguay, Rodrigo Bentancur, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Matias Olivera will be absent as they complete their bans. There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp.
Uruguay possible XI: Rochet; Nandez, Varela, Bueno, Saracchi; Valverde, Ugarte, De Arrascaeta; Pellistri, Nunez, M Araujo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rochet, Israel, Mele
|Defenders:
|Caceres, Varela, Olaza, Saracchi, Bueno, J. Rodriguez, Marichal, Sant'Anna
|Midfielders:
|Ugarte, M. Araujo, Martinez, Fonseca, Palacios
|Forwards:
|Pellistri, B. Rodriguez, Torres, L. Rodriguez, Merentiel
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|25/03/22
|Uruguay 1 - 0 Peru
|World Cup qualifier
|03/09/21
|Peru 1 - 1 Uruguay
|World Cup qualifier
|16/10/19
|Peru 1 - 1 Uruguay
|Friendly
|12/10/19
|Uruguay 1 - 0 Peru
|Friendly