How to watch today's Paraguay vs Venezuela World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Paraguay and Venezuela, as well as kick-off time and team news

With just one position and one point separating them in the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifying standings, Paraguay and Venezuela will clash on Tuesday at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco.

Gustavo Alfaro's squad remains outside the prized top six after a scoreless draw with Ecuador in their previous match. Meanwhile, their opponents occupy the inter-confederation playoff spot after a commendable 1-1 draw against Argentina.

Both teams cannot afford to either lose or settle for another draw, as many of their upcoming rivals are currently in better form.

Paraguay vs Venezuela kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Defensores del Chaco

The World Cup Qualification match between Paraguay and Venezuela will be played at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción, Paraguay.

It will kick off at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT on Tuesday, October 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Paraguay team news

Inter Miami enforcer Diego Gomez and Atletico Mineiro defender Junior Alonso were absent from the Paraguay squad last week due to yellow card suspensions. However, both players are now available for Gustavo Alfaro ahead of Tuesday's match.

Alonso's return may see the 31-year-old slot in on the left side, replacing Agustin Sandez, who made his international debut during the goalless draw against Ecuador. Alfaro is likely to maintain his three-man central defense without any changes.

Fabian Balbuena, a former defender for West Ham United now with Dynamo Moscow, is set to return to his role, while Julio Enciso, an attacker for Brighton & Hove Albion, could start on the left wing of the front three, alongside Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron, who is expected to occupy the right flank.

Paraguay possible XI: Fernandez; Balbuena, Gomez, Alderete; Caceres, Cubas, Bobadilla, Alonso; Almiron, Arce, Enciso

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Fernandez, Espinola Defenders: G. Gomez, Alonso, Balbuena, Arzamendia, Alderete, Velazquez, Caceres, Salcedo, Rivas, Sandez Midfielders: Almiron, Villasanti, Kaku, Cubas, Sosa, D. Gomez, Bobadilla, Galarza, Cuenca Forwards: Romero, Sanabria, Enciso, Arce, Pitta, Oviedo

Venezuela team news

Venezuela midfielder Jose Martinez is now suspended due to a buildup of yellow cards, although he had already left the pitch with an injury during the final moments of the draw against Argentina.

Edson Castillo, a midfielder for Kaizer Chiefs who was a late addition to the Venezuela squad, took over for Martinez in stoppage time against the reigning world champions and is now the frontrunner to fill the gap left by the suspended player on Tuesday.

Once again, Venezuela's all-time leader in both appearances and goals will feature in the starting lineup. Salomon Rondon will lead the attack as Tomas Rincon prepares to earn his 138th cap for his country; notably, Rincón has scored only once in his previous 137 appearances.

Venezuela possible XI: Romo; Gonzalez, Osorio, Ferraresi, Aramburu; Castillo, Rincon, Herrera; Savarino, Rondon, Soltedo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romo, Graterol, Contreras Defenders: Gonzalez, Osorio, Ferraresi, Navarro, Makoun, Aramburu, Vivas, Alfonzo, Balbo, Fung, Milani, Rapp, R. Ramirez, Tamayo Midfielders: Rincon, Machis, Soteldo, Savarino, Herrera, J. Martinez, Casseres, Bello, Pereira, Segovia, Andrade, D. Martinez, Ortega, Profeta, Quieto, Ramos, Romero, Sequera Forwards: Rondon, Cadiz, D'Agostini, J. Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 09/13/23 Venezuela 1-1 Paraguay World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 09/10/21 Paraguay 2-1 Venezuela World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 10/14/20 Venezuela 0-1 Paraguay World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 10/11/17 Paraguay 0-1 Venezuela World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 10/09/15 Venezuela 0-1 Paraguay World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL

