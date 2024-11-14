How to watch today's Paraguay vs Argentina World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Paraguay and Argentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina will face off against Paraguay up next in the World Cup qualifiers at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Thursday.

Lionel Messi and co. have a three-point lead at the top of the standings over second-placed Colombia. They have lost only against Colombia in their last 16 games across all competitions.

The visitors will be confident of getting three more points, fresh off the back of a 6-0 win over Bolivia in their last outing. Tenth-placed Paraguay, who have managed to win only two out of their last seven fixtures, will be hoping for a mid-week miracle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Paraguay vs Argentina online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Paraguay vs Argentina kick-off time

Date: October 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Venue: Estadio Mas Monumental

The match will be played at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Thursday, with kick-off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Paraguay team news

Paraguay have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big clash against Argentina. Their squad is more or less unchanged compared to the last call-up.

Antonio Sanabria scored twice in Paraguay's win over Venezuela last month and he will be keen to add to his tally.

Paraguay possible XI: R Fernandez; Caceres, G Gomez, Alderete, Balbuena, Alonso; Cubas, D Gomez; Almiron, Sanabria, Enciso

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Fernandez, Espinola Defenders: G. Gomez, Alonso, Balbuena, Arzamendia, Alderete, Velazquez, Caceres, Salcedo, Rivas, Sandez Midfielders: Almiron, Villasanti, Kaku, Cubas, Sosa, D. Gomez, Bobadilla, Galarza, Cuenca Forwards: Romero, Sanabria, Enciso, Arce, Pitta, Oviedo

Argentina team news

Giovani Lo Celso has also returned from the injury he sustained in October, making him available for selection again.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez rejoins the squad after serving a two-match suspension last month.

Argentina possible XI: E Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo, Lo Celso, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, Musso, Benitez, Martinez Defenders: Otamendi, Tagliafico, Molina, Pezzella, Montiel, Romero, Li. Martinez, Balerdi, Soler Midfielders: Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Mac Allister, Palacios, Fernandez, Almada, Buonanotte Forwards: Messi, La. Martinez, Alvarez, Paz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/10/23 Argentina 1 - 0 Paraguay World Cup qualifiers 08/10/21 Paraguay 0 - 0 Argentina World Cup qualifiers 22/06/21 Argentina 1 - 0 Paraguay Copa America 13/11/20 Argentina 1 - 1 Paraguay World Cup qualifiers 20/06/19 Argentina 1 - 1 Paraguay Copa America

Useful links