+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Argentina v Bolivia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
team-logo
team-logo
Watch on Fanatiz
GOAL

How to watch today's Paraguay vs Argentina World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOLArgentinaParaguay vs ArgentinaParaguay

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Paraguay and Argentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina will face off against Paraguay up next in the World Cup qualifiers at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Thursday.

Lionel Messi and co. have a three-point lead at the top of the standings over second-placed Colombia. They have lost only against Colombia in their last 16 games across all competitions.

The visitors will be confident of getting three more points, fresh off the back of a 6-0 win over Bolivia in their last outing. Tenth-placed Paraguay, who have managed to win only two out of their last seven fixtures, will be hoping for a mid-week miracle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Paraguay vs Argentina online - TV channels & live streams

FanatizWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Paraguay vs Argentina kick-off time

Date:October 15, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm PT / 8 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Mas Monumental

The match will be played at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Thursday, with kick-off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Paraguay team news

Paraguay have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big clash against Argentina. Their squad is more or less unchanged compared to the last call-up.

Antonio Sanabria scored twice in Paraguay's win over Venezuela last month and he will be keen to add to his tally.

Paraguay possible XI: R Fernandez; Caceres, G Gomez, Alderete, Balbuena, Alonso; Cubas, D Gomez; Almiron, Sanabria, Enciso

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Coronel, Fernandez, Espinola
Defenders:G. Gomez, Alonso, Balbuena, Arzamendia, Alderete, Velazquez, Caceres, Salcedo, Rivas, Sandez
Midfielders:Almiron, Villasanti, Kaku, Cubas, Sosa, D. Gomez, Bobadilla, Galarza, Cuenca
Forwards:Romero, Sanabria, Enciso, Arce, Pitta, Oviedo

Argentina team news

Giovani Lo Celso has also returned from the injury he sustained in October, making him available for selection again.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez rejoins the squad after serving a two-match suspension last month.

Argentina possible XI: E Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo, Lo Celso, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rulli, Musso, Benitez, Martinez
Defenders:Otamendi, Tagliafico, Molina, Pezzella, Montiel, Romero, Li. Martinez, Balerdi, Soler
Midfielders:Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Mac Allister, Palacios, Fernandez, Almada, Buonanotte
Forwards:Messi, La. Martinez, Alvarez, Paz

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
13/10/23Argentina 1 - 0 ParaguayWorld Cup qualifiers
08/10/21Paraguay 0 - 0 ArgentinaWorld Cup qualifiers
22/06/21Argentina 1 - 0 ParaguayCopa America
13/11/20Argentina 1 - 1 ParaguayWorld Cup qualifiers
20/06/19Argentina 1 - 1 ParaguayCopa America

Useful links

Advertisement