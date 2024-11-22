How to watch Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit NWSL Championship match: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL Championship match between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news

Orlando Pride takes on Washington Spirit in the final of the NWSL at the CPKC Stadium on Saturday.

After ending the league stage as the leaders, Orlando beat Chicago Red Stars 4-1 in the quarter-final and then defeated Kansas City Current 3-2 in the semifinals.

Washington Spirit also enjoyed an impressive season, finishing second and four points behind Pride in the league standings. They beat Bay and Gotham on their way to the final.

It has all the makings of an exciting finale, as both teams will fancy their chances, given the results they have stacked up so far.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams

The NWSL Championship match between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Fubo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit kick-off time

The match will be played at the CPKC Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Orlando Pride team news

Rafaelle, Megan Montefusco, Luana and Simone Charley all remain sidelined due to injuries and will play no part in the final.

Barbra Banda has spearheaded Orlando's attack brilliantly throughout the season. She will once again be the go-to player for goals, with excellent support from Marta who has scored in the last two knockout fixtures.

Washington Spirit team news

Washington Spirit have no fresh injury concerns heading into the final of the competition.

Trinity Rodman and Oulyemata Sarr are the club's top scorers this season, with eight goals each. Rodman, who recently recovered from an injury, will have an important role to play against Orlando.

Croix Bethune, who has 10 assists to her name and won the 2024 NWSL Midfielder of the Year award, will watch from the stands as she is sidelined since August.

