How to watch the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and NJ/NY Gotham FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Orlando Pride are firmly in command at the top of the NWSL standings and will look to extend their lead further on Sunday night.

Unbeaten in their last 18 matches—a league record stretching back to last season—Orlando (12-0-5, 41 points) returns to their home turf to face the defending NWSL champions, NJ/NY Gotham FC (10-3-4, 34 points).

While the Pride have been dominant, Gotham has always posed a formidable challenge. Gotham currently sits in fourth place on the NWSL table with 34 points, seven points behind first-place Orlando.

Historically, the Pride have a 7-9-7 record against Gotham and have only managed one victory in their last five encounters.

This matchup promises to be another stern test for Orlando as they seek to maintain their unbeaten run and solidify their lead at the summit of the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs NJ/NY Gotham FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Fubo, Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Orlando Pride vs NJ/NY Gotham FC kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET/ 3 pm PT Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

The match will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday, September 1, with kick-off at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride team news

The Orlando Pride boast a set of high-profile stars, headlined by Barba Banda (12 goals, 5 assists) and the legendary Marta (5 goals, 1 assist). After their Olympic stint in Paris, these pivotal players appeared slightly off their game in the recent clash against Houston.

However, with additional time spent training with the squad, they're expected to be much sharper and closer to their peak form as they take to the pitch again. Summer Yates netted her fifth goal of the regular season in Orlando's 1-0 win over Houston on Friday.

Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Abello, Strom, Sams, Pickett; Angelina, McCutcheon; Doyle, Marta, Adriana; Banda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

NJ/NY Gotham FC team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Gotham camp ahead of their clash against the Pride.

Sodam Lee is the player to keep an eye on for the visitors. Expect the seasoned South Korean to be instrumental in driving Gotham's attacking plays.

Success will also hinge on creating opportunities for Paige Monaghan and Ifeoma Onumonu in threatening positions. Both forwards made significant strides in the NWSL Fall Series, showing marked improvements in their finishing accuracy. Look for them to make deep runs against the Pride to exploit dangerous areas and capitalize on scoring chances.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Bruninha; Sheehan, Martin; Dunn, Lavelle, Ryan; Stevens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller Defenders: Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez Midfielders: Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan Forwards: Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/10/23 Gotham W 1-1 Orlando Pride W NWSL Challenge Cup Women (NCC) 07/24/23 Orlando Pride W 1-3 Gotham W NWSL Challenge Cup Women (NCC) 05/15/23 Gotham W 0-0 Orlando Pride W NWSL 04/16/23 Orlando Pride W 0-2 Gotham W NWSL 08/21/22 Gotham W 1-2 Orlando Pride W NWSL

