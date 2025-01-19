+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
team-logo
City Ground, Nottingham
team-logo
GOAL

How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest hopes to continue its impressive run in the Premier League when it hosts Southampton at City Ground on Sunday.

After consecutive wins, Forest managed to hold leaders Liverpool to a draw. They are now third in the standings, only two points behind second-placed Arsenal.

Southampton will find it difficult to bring Forest's brilliant run to a halt. They will be desperate to avoid a fifth consecutive loss and climb from the bottom of the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
City Ground, Nottingham

The match will be played at the City Ground on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton Probable lineups

Nottingham ForestHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-1-2

Home team crestSOU
26
M. Sels
5
Murillo
7
N. Williams
31
N. Milenkovic
34
O. Aina
10
M. Gibbs-White
16
N. Dominguez
14
C. Hudson-Odoi
21
A. Elanga
8
E. Anderson
11
C. Wood
30
A. Ramsdale
2
K. Walker-Peters
3
R. Manning
35
J. Bednarek
14
J. Bree
6
T. Harwood-Bellis
18
M. Fernandes
26
L. Ugochukwu
7
J. Aribo
20
K. Sulemana
32
P. Onuachu

3-4-1-2

SOUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Nuno Espirito Santo

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ivan Juric

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Nottingham Forest team news

The hosts are set to be without Ibrahim Sangaré for Sunday's clash, as the midfielder continues to recover from a hamstring injury that is likely to sideline him for another month.

Southampton team news

Southampton's young talent Tyler Dibling was forced off on Thursday evening due to an ankle problem. He will miss this game.

Jack Stephens and Ross Stewart also remain unavailable for Ivan Juric's squad.

Form

NFO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

SOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

NFO

Last 5 matches

SOU

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

