How to watch today's Norwich City vs Luton Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich and Luton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich will take on Luton in the Championship at the Carrow Road on Saturday.

Norwich are 10th in the standings with 22 points from 17 games. They have lost three out of their last five games and will be hoping to string a few wins together ahead of the New Year.

Luton are heading into this fixture on the back of a 0-3 defeat at the hands of leaders Leeds and will be hoping they can bounce back.

How to watch Norwich vs Luton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Norwich vs Luton kick-off time

Championship - Championship Carrow Road

The match will be played at Carrow Road on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Norwich team news

Norwich manager Johannes Hoff Thorup confirmed that Liam Gibbs will be sidelined for up to 10 weeks after picking up an injury in Tuesday's clash with Plymouth.

Kellen Fisher returns from suspension, but Marcelino Núñez and Josh Sargent are still out with injuries.

Luton team news

Reece Burke has been ruled out of the trip to Carrow Road after sustaining a quad injury that forced him off at halftime during Wednesday's match against Leeds.

Liam Walsh, who missed the game at Elland Road, remains sidelined with a hamstring problem. Long-term absentees Alfie Doughty and Reu Walters are also unavailable for selection.

