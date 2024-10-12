How to watch today's North Carolina Courage vs Angel City NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between North Carolina Courage and Angel City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

North Carolina Courage will face Angel City up next in the NWSL at the WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday.

The hosts are fifth in the standings and have registered only one loss in their last five fixtures. They will be confident of success this weekend as well.

The visitors, on the other hand, have only managed to win one out of their last five games. And that win was the result of their last outing against Seattle.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Angel City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ION in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

North Carolina Courage vs Angel City FC kick-off time

Date: October 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: WakeMed Soccer Park

The match will be played at the WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

North Carolina Courage team news

The Courage remain without the services of Estelle Johnson who is on maternity leave.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp ahead of the game this weekend.

North Carolina possible XI: Bova; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Murphy, Bova, Hancuff Defenders: Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, McCutcheon, St-Georges Midfielders: Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett Forwards: Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi

Angel City FC team news

Angel City will be desperate for a win this weekend, with their playoff hopes on the line.

Alyssa Thompson is still the player to watch out for, as she has recorded seven assists in the league.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Gorden, Reid, Vignola; Zelem, Hammond; Emslie, Fuller, A. Thompson; Bright.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson Defenders: Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy Midfielders: Zelem, Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Hammond Forwards: Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/04/24 Angel City 2 - 1 North Carolina Courage NWSL 10/07/23 Angel City 2 - 1 North Carolina Courage NWSL 21/05/23 North Carolina Courage 0 - 0 Angel City NWSL 15/09/22 North Carolina Courage 1 - 0 Angel City NWSL 30/04/22 Angel City 2 - 1 North Carolina Courage NWSL

