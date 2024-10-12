+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's North Carolina Courage vs Angel City NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between North Carolina Courage and Angel City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

North Carolina Courage will face Angel City up next in the NWSL at the WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday.

The hosts are fifth in the standings and have registered only one loss in their last five fixtures. They will be confident of success this weekend as well.

The visitors, on the other hand, have only managed to win one out of their last five games. And that win was the result of their last outing against Seattle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Angel City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ION in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

North Carolina Courage vs Angel City FC kick-off time

Date:October 12, 2024
Kick-off time:7.30 pm ET
Venue:WakeMed Soccer Park

The match will be played at the WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

North Carolina Courage team news

The Courage remain without the services of Estelle Johnson who is on maternity leave.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp ahead of the game this weekend.

North Carolina possible XI: Bova; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Murphy, Bova, Hancuff
Defenders:Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, McCutcheon, St-Georges
Midfielders:Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett
Forwards:Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi

Angel City FC team news

Angel City will be desperate for a win this weekend, with their playoff hopes on the line.

Alyssa Thompson is still the player to watch out for, as she has recorded seven assists in the league.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Gorden, Reid, Vignola; Zelem, Hammond; Emslie, Fuller, A. Thompson; Bright.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson
Defenders:Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy
Midfielders:Zelem, Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Hammond
Forwards:Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
22/04/24Angel City 2 - 1 North Carolina CourageNWSL
10/07/23Angel City 2 - 1 North Carolina CourageNWSL
21/05/23North Carolina Courage 0 - 0 Angel CityNWSL
15/09/22North Carolina Courage 1 - 0 Angel CityNWSL
30/04/22Angel City 2 - 1 North Carolina CourageNWSL

Useful links

