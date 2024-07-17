How to watch today's New York Red Bulls vs CF Montreal MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and CF Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls will host Montreal in the MLS at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

The Bulls are fourth in the standings but have registered three back-to-back draws. They will be hoping to wake up from their slumber and put together a winning run to climb up the table.

A 1-0 win over Atlanta United last weekend will have given the visitors some hope of salvaging something from this mid-week fixture. It will still be an uphill battle.

New York Red Bulls vs CF Montreal kick-off time

Date: July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs CF Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

The hosts have a few injured absentees from the squad. Emil Forsberg missed the previous match due to a leg issue. Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma are sidelined with knee injuries. Peter Stroud continues his recovery from ankle surgery.

John Tolkin will also be absent for the Red Bulls as he will join the US national team for the Olympics.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; Reyes, S. Nealis, Eile; D. Nealis, Edelman, Carmona, Duncan; Harper, Morgan; Vanzeir.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marcucci, Meara, Stokes, Coronel Defenders: Reyes, Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Mina, O'Connor, Ofori, Alexandre Midfielders: Amaya, Morgan, Carmona, Edelman, Estrela Forwards: Gjengaar, Burke, Manoel, Vanzier, Hall

CF Montreal team news

Mason Toye made his return for Montreal against Atlanta, replacing Raheem Edwards in the second half and marking his first appearance since recovering from a lower-body injury.

Captain Samuel Piette, Mathieu Choiniere, and Joel Waterman are expected to be available after representing Canada at the Copa America.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Campbell, Alvarez, Waterman; Ruan, Saliba, Piette, Edwards; Duke, Lassiter; Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Breza, Ketterer, Sirois Defenders: Sosa, Ruan, Campbell, Corbo, Doody, Edwards Midfielders: Wanyama, Iliadis, Yankov, Duke, Zouhir, Saliba, Lappalainen, Biello Forwards: Opoku, Coccaro, Ibrahim, Martinez, Vilsaint

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/06/24 Montréal 2 - 2 New York RB MLS 21/05/23 New York RB 2 - 1 Montréal MLS 23/04/23 Montréal 2 - 0 New York RB MLS 01/09/22 Montréal 0 - 1 New York RB MLS 10/04/22 New York RB 1 - 2 Montréal MLS

