How to watch today's New York Red Bulls vs CF Montreal MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

New York Red Bulls will host Montreal in the MLS at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.
The Bulls are fourth in the standings but have registered three back-to-back draws. They will be hoping to wake up from their slumber and put together a winning run to climb up the table.
A 1-0 win over Atlanta United last weekend will have given the visitors some hope of salvaging something from this mid-week fixture. It will still be an uphill battle.
New York Red Bulls vs CF Montreal kick-off time
|Date:
|July 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch New York Red Bulls vs CF Montreal online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
New York Red Bulls team news
The hosts have a few injured absentees from the squad. Emil Forsberg missed the previous match due to a leg issue. Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma are sidelined with knee injuries. Peter Stroud continues his recovery from ankle surgery.
John Tolkin will also be absent for the Red Bulls as he will join the US national team for the Olympics.
New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; Reyes, S. Nealis, Eile; D. Nealis, Edelman, Carmona, Duncan; Harper, Morgan; Vanzeir.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marcucci, Meara, Stokes, Coronel
|Defenders:
|Reyes, Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Mina, O'Connor, Ofori, Alexandre
|Midfielders:
|Amaya, Morgan, Carmona, Edelman, Estrela
|Forwards:
|Gjengaar, Burke, Manoel, Vanzier, Hall
CF Montreal team news
Mason Toye made his return for Montreal against Atlanta, replacing Raheem Edwards in the second half and marking his first appearance since recovering from a lower-body injury.
Captain Samuel Piette, Mathieu Choiniere, and Joel Waterman are expected to be available after representing Canada at the Copa America.
CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Campbell, Alvarez, Waterman; Ruan, Saliba, Piette, Edwards; Duke, Lassiter; Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Breza, Ketterer, Sirois
|Defenders:
|Sosa, Ruan, Campbell, Corbo, Doody, Edwards
|Midfielders:
|Wanyama, Iliadis, Yankov, Duke, Zouhir, Saliba, Lappalainen, Biello
|Forwards:
|Opoku, Coccaro, Ibrahim, Martinez, Vilsaint
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|20/06/24
|Montréal 2 - 2 New York RB
|MLS
|21/05/23
|New York RB 2 - 1 Montréal
|MLS
|23/04/23
|Montréal 2 - 0 New York RB
|MLS
|01/09/22
|Montréal 0 - 1 New York RB
|MLS
|10/04/22
|New York RB 1 - 2 Montréal
|MLS