How to watch today's New York City vs Queretaro Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

New York City will take on Queretaro in the Leagues Cup at the Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Their group also has FC Cincinnati.
New York City are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and have registered three back-to-back draws heading into this clash. However, they will be glad to know that their opponents are on a run of four defeats in a row.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
New York City vs Queretaro kick-off time
|Date:
|July 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm ET
|Venue:
|Yankee Stadium
The match will be played at the Yankee Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch New York City vs Queretaro online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
New York City FC team news
NYCFC is likely to be without Andres Perea, Malachi Jones and Kevin O'Toole due to injuries.
James Sands returned to the lineup following his suspension and will be expected to feature again.
New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, McFarlane; Parks, Sands; Magno, Rodriguez, Wolf; Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando
|Defenders:
|Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera
|Midfielders:
|Parks, Sands, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez
|Forwards:
|Magno, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar
Queretaro FC team news
Rubio Rubin, currently on loan from MLS side Real Salt Lake, is doubtful for Queretaro on Sunday due to a knock.
Victor Lopez, who replaced Sosa in the lineup last Saturday, scored his first goal of the Apertura this year.
Queretaro possible XI: Allison; Mendoza, Vazquez, Manzanarez, Venegas, Hernandez; Barrera, Escamilla, Rio, Medina; Sosa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Higuera, Hernandez, Allison
|Defenders:
|Mendoza, Manzanarez, Gomez, Venegas, Perlaza, Vazquez, Ortiz
|Midfielders:
|Escamilla, Sosa, Barrera, Rodriguez, Medina, Lertora, Cisneros, Dominguez, Preciado, Rio
|Forwards:
|Loba, Cordero
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 2022
|New York City 4-1 Queretaro
|Friendly