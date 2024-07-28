How to watch today's New York City vs Queretaro Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between New York City and Queretaro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York City will take on Queretaro in the Leagues Cup at the Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Their group also has FC Cincinnati.

New York City are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and have registered three back-to-back draws heading into this clash. However, they will be glad to know that their opponents are on a run of four defeats in a row.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New York City vs Queretaro kick-off time

Date: July 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

The match will be played at the Yankee Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch New York City vs Queretaro online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

NYCFC is likely to be without Andres Perea, Malachi Jones and Kevin O'Toole due to injuries.

James Sands returned to the lineup following his suspension and will be expected to feature again.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, McFarlane; Parks, Sands; Magno, Rodriguez, Wolf; Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Magno, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar

Queretaro FC team news

Rubio Rubin, currently on loan from MLS side Real Salt Lake, is doubtful for Queretaro on Sunday due to a knock.

Victor Lopez, who replaced Sosa in the lineup last Saturday, scored his first goal of the Apertura this year.

Queretaro possible XI: Allison; Mendoza, Vazquez, Manzanarez, Venegas, Hernandez; Barrera, Escamilla, Rio, Medina; Sosa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Higuera, Hernandez, Allison Defenders: Mendoza, Manzanarez, Gomez, Venegas, Perlaza, Vazquez, Ortiz Midfielders: Escamilla, Sosa, Barrera, Rodriguez, Medina, Lertora, Cisneros, Dominguez, Preciado, Rio Forwards: Loba, Cordero

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2022 New York City 4-1 Queretaro Friendly

