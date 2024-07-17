How to watch today's Necaxa vs Rayados Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Necaxa will take on Monterrey (Rayados) in the Liga MX at the Victoria Stadium on Wednesday.
Both teams have won and lost a game each ahead of their third league game of the season. The hosts managed to grab a 4-1 win in their last outing and will be confident of getting three points against Rayados.
Rayados will be desperate to bounce back from their four-goal defeat at the hands of Cruz Azul in their most recent outing.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Necaxa vs Rayados kick-off time
|Date:
|July 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 pm ET
|Venue:
|Victoria Stadium
The match will be played at the Victoria Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Necaxa vs Rayados online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN and DirectTV. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Necaxa team news
Necaxa will still be missing midfielder Alek Alvarez, who suffered a shoulder injury in late February and won't be back in time for Wednesday night.
Following their impressive win last time out, Los Rayos are likely to stick with the same starting XI.
Necaxa possible XI: Unsain; Gonzalez, Pena, Oliveros, Mayorga; Arce, Palavecino, Garnica, Paradela, Rosero; Cambindo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Unsain, Gudino
|Defenders:
|Martinez, Oliveros, Pena, Mayorga, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Sanvodal, Montes
|Midfielders:
|Rosero, Palavecino, Paradela, Jurado, Andrade, Garnica, Cortez, Gomez, Arce Jr.
|Forwards:
|Cambindo, Monreal
Rayados team news
New signing Oliver Torres is still recovering from a shoulder injury and will be unavailable for selection. Jorge Rodriguez is expected to continue in the midfield.
Rayados predicted XI: Andrada; Guzman, Vegas, Medina; Rodriguez, Cortizo, Canales, Aguirre, Corona; Vasquez, Beterame.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Andrada, Cárdenas, Ramos
|Defenders:
|Arteaga, Guzmán, Gutiérrez, Aguirre, Moreno, Grijalva, Vegas, Leone, Medina, Bustos
|Midfielders:
|Canales, Meza, Martínez, Rojas, Corona, Cortizo, Rodríguez, Ramírez
|Forwards:
|Berterame, Vázquez, Aguirre, de la Rosa
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|29/04/24
|Necaxa 2 - 5 Rayados
|Liga MX
|01/11/23
|Rayados 3 - 0 Necaxa
|Liga MX
|19/02/23
|Rayados 2 - 1 Necaxa
|Liga MX
|13/08/22
|Necaxa 1 - 2 Rayados
|Liga MX
|15/01/22
|Necaxa 0 - 4 Rayados
|Liga MX