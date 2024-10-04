How to watch today's Napoli vs Como Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will take on Como in the Serie A at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Friday.

Napoli are leading the standings, with a point's lead over second-placed Juventus. They are unbeaten in their last five league games, with four wins during that period.

Como have only two wins to their name so far this season in six league fixtures. They are 10th in the standings and anything other than a loss to Napoli will be a welcome result for the visitors.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Como online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

SSC Napoli vs Como kick-off time

Date: October 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30pm ET Venue: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

The match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 12.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli team news

Napoli remain without Mario Rui and number one goalkeeper Alex Meret as they have not yet recovered from their injuries.

Napoli possible XI: Caprile, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Olivera, McTominay, Lobotka, Anguissa, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Lukaku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Contini, Caprile Defenders: Buongiorno, Jesus, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Spinazzola Midfielders: Gilmour, McTominay, Lobotka, Folorunsho, Zambo Anguissa Forwards: Neres, Lukaku, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Ngonge, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori

Como team news

Como have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big game against Napoli. They will be hoping to make it three wins in a row but it will be an extremely difficult challenge against the league leaders.

Como possible XI: Audero, Moreno, Dossena, Kempf, Van der Brempt, Perrone, Sergi Roberto, Fadera, Strefezza, Pas, Cutrone

Position Players Goalkeepers: Reina, Audero, Vigorito, Bolchini Defenders: Varane, Moreno, Van der Brempt, Dossena, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Sala, Goldaniga, Barba Midfielders: Paz, Roberto, Perrone, Jasim Elaibi, Strefezza, Fadera, Da Cunha, Braunöder, Razi, Mazzitelli, Baselli, Lhassine Kone, Engelhardt, Chajia, Iovine, Mazzaglia Forwards: Belotti, Cutrone, Verdi, Cerri, Gabrielloni

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/02/04 Como 2 - 0 Napoli Serie B 07/09/03 Napoli 0 - 1 Como Serie B 02/06/02 Napoli 1 - 2 Como Serie B 06/01/02 Como 0 - 2 Napoli Serie B

