+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Scott McTominay Napoli Palermo Coppa ItaliaGetty Images
Serie A
team-logo
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logo
Watch on Paramount+
GOAL

How to watch today's Napoli vs Como Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie ASSC NapoliSSC Napoli vs ComoComo

How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will take on Como in the Serie A at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Friday.

Napoli are leading the standings, with a point's lead over second-placed Juventus. They are unbeaten in their last five league games, with four wins during that period.

Como have only two wins to their name so far this season in six league fixtures. They are 10th in the standings and anything other than a loss to Napoli will be a welcome result for the visitors.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Como online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

SSC Napoli vs Como kick-off time

Date:October 4, 2024
Kick-off time:12.30pm ET
Venue:Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

The match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 12.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli team news

Napoli remain without Mario Rui and number one goalkeeper Alex Meret as they have not yet recovered from their injuries.

Napoli possible XI: Caprile, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Olivera, McTominay, Lobotka, Anguissa, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Lukaku.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Contini, Caprile
Defenders:Buongiorno, Jesus, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Spinazzola
Midfielders:Gilmour, McTominay, Lobotka, Folorunsho, Zambo Anguissa
Forwards:Neres, Lukaku, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Ngonge, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori

Como team news

Como have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big game against Napoli. They will be hoping to make it three wins in a row but it will be an extremely difficult challenge against the league leaders.

Como possible XI: Audero, Moreno, Dossena, Kempf, Van der Brempt, Perrone, Sergi Roberto, Fadera, Strefezza, Pas, Cutrone

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Reina, Audero, Vigorito, Bolchini
Defenders:Varane, Moreno, Van der Brempt, Dossena, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Sala, Goldaniga, Barba
Midfielders:Paz, Roberto, Perrone, Jasim Elaibi, Strefezza, Fadera, Da Cunha, Braunöder, Razi, Mazzitelli, Baselli, Lhassine Kone, Engelhardt, Chajia, Iovine, Mazzaglia
Forwards:Belotti, Cutrone, Verdi, Cerri, Gabrielloni

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
01/02/04Como 2 - 0 NapoliSerie B
07/09/03Napoli 0 - 1 ComoSerie B
02/06/02Napoli 1 - 2 ComoSerie B
06/01/02Como 0 - 2 NapoliSerie B

Useful links

Advertisement