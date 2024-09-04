How to watch today's Morocco vs United States Women's U20 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Morocco will take on the USA in their second group game of the U20 Women's World Cup at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium on Wednesday.
Both Morocco and the USA lost their opening game of the tournament and will be desperate to get their first win. Morocco will be looking to cause upsets in the group stage in their first-ever World Cup campaign whereas three-time champions will be firmly eyeing their first trophy since 2012.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Morocco vs USA Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Morocco and USA will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus.
Globally, fans can catch the live action on FIFA+.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Morocco vs USA U20 Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 pm ET
|Venue:
|Pascual Guerrero Stadium
The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Morocco and USA will be played at Pascual Guerrero Stadium.
It will kick off at 9 pm ET on Wednesday in the US.
Team news & squads
Morocco U20 team news
The team has not reported any new injury concerns ahead of the second group game.
They will be desperate to get their first win of the group stage when they face the USA.
Morocco U20 Women possible XI: El Jebraoui, Jbilou, Said, Boussatta, El Ghazouani, Neddar, Naini, Masnaoui, Cherif, Zouhir, Boukakar
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Souifi, El Jebraoui, Rouinba
|Defenders:
|Naini, Neddar, El Ghazouani, Boussatta, Bouhouch, Bourhrine, Jbilou, Said
|Midfielders:
|Masnaoui, Ftouh, Boussate, Aich, Ait Omar
|Forwards:
|Cherif, El Madani, Zouhir, Boukakar, Azraf
USA U20 Women team news
There are no fresh injury issues within the squad as they chase their first win of the tournament in the second group game.
Utah Royals star Ally Sentnor is the most experienced star in the squad and will be the key player to watch out for.
USA U20 Women possible XI: Wy, Evans, Thompson, King, Bugg, Jackson, Suarez, Hutton, Sentnor, Adames, Dudley
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Wy, Gress, Birkel
|Defenders:
|Thompson, King, Bugg, Evans, Klenke, Gilchrist
|Midfielders:
|Hutton, Lemos, Suarez, Jackson, McCormack, Courtwright
|Forwards:
|Riley, Dudley, Sentnor, Adames, Dahlien, Tordin
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first meeting between these two teams.