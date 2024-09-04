How to watch today's Morocco vs United States Women's U20 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the U20 Women's World Cup match between Morocco and USA, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Morocco will take on the USA in their second group game of the U20 Women's World Cup at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium on Wednesday.

Both Morocco and the USA lost their opening game of the tournament and will be desperate to get their first win. Morocco will be looking to cause upsets in the group stage in their first-ever World Cup campaign whereas three-time champions will be firmly eyeing their first trophy since 2012.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Morocco vs USA Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Morocco and USA will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on FIFA+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Morocco vs USA U20 Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Pascual Guerrero Stadium

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Morocco and USA will be played at Pascual Guerrero Stadium.

It will kick off at 9 pm ET on Wednesday in the US.

Team news & squads

Morocco U20 team news

The team has not reported any new injury concerns ahead of the second group game.

They will be desperate to get their first win of the group stage when they face the USA.

Morocco U20 Women possible XI: El Jebraoui, Jbilou, Said, Boussatta, El Ghazouani, Neddar, Naini, Masnaoui, Cherif, Zouhir, Boukakar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Souifi, El Jebraoui, Rouinba Defenders: Naini, Neddar, El Ghazouani, Boussatta, Bouhouch, Bourhrine, Jbilou, Said Midfielders: Masnaoui, Ftouh, Boussate, Aich, Ait Omar Forwards: Cherif, El Madani, Zouhir, Boukakar, Azraf

USA U20 Women team news

There are no fresh injury issues within the squad as they chase their first win of the tournament in the second group game.

Utah Royals star Ally Sentnor is the most experienced star in the squad and will be the key player to watch out for.

USA U20 Women possible XI: Wy, Evans, Thompson, King, Bugg, Jackson, Suarez, Hutton, Sentnor, Adames, Dudley

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wy, Gress, Birkel Defenders: Thompson, King, Bugg, Evans, Klenke, Gilchrist Midfielders: Hutton, Lemos, Suarez, Jackson, McCormack, Courtwright Forwards: Riley, Dudley, Sentnor, Adames, Dahlien, Tordin

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between these two teams.

