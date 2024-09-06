How to watch today's Morocco vs Gabon AFCON qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification match between Morocco and Gabon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Morocco will take on Gabon in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Adrar Stadium on Friday.

Morocco will be chasing their third straight win across all competitions and will be confident of extending that winning run. They are the hosts for the finals but will keep the momentum intact during these qualifiers.

Gabon is keen to book their spot in the AFCON, competing in a group alongside Lesotho and the Central African Republic. The Panthers, absent from the previous edition, have made nine tournament appearances, with their best showings being quarterfinal finishes in 1996 and 2012.

How to watch Morocco vs Gabon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Morocco vs Gabon kick-off time

Date: September 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm ET Venue: Adrar Stadium

The match will be played at the Adrar Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Morocco team news

Walid Regragui has included West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd and Ounahi, who recently secured a loan move to Panathinaikos FC. They are in the squad despite their limited playing time at their respective clubs.

Morocco possible starting lineup: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Allah; Ounahi, Azzouzi; Ziyech, Diaz, Seghir; En-Nesyri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bounou, Mohamedi, Benabid Defenders: Hakimi, Mazraoui, Chibi, Aguerd, Dari, Abqar, Abdelhamid, Aznou, El Ouahdi Midfielders: Amrabat, Ounahi, Richardson, Díaz, Targhalline, El Khannous Forwards: Ziyech, Rahimi, Ezzalzouli, Ben Seghir, Akhomach, En-Nesyri, El Kaabi, Adli

Gabon team news

For Gabon, the attacking trio of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jim Allevinah, and Denis Bouanga are all named in the squad and will aim to make an impact once more.

Gabon possible starting lineup: Noubi; Obiang, Appindangoye, Ecuele Manga, Oyono; Biteghe, Kanga, Lemina; Bouanga, Allevinah, Aubameyang.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fotso, Noubi Demba, Mbaba Defenders: Ecuele Manga, Appindangoyé, Obiang, Moucketou-Moussounda, Oyono (Anthony), Obissa, Oyono (Jérémy), Mboula, Appindangoye Midfielders: Kanga, Ndong, Lemina, Biteghé, Sambissa, Loufilou, Lissonga Forwards: Bouanga, Boupendza, Allevinah, Babicka, Do Marcolino, Aubameyang

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/01/22 Gabon 2 - 2 Morocco AFCON 16/10/19 Morocco 2 - 3 Gabon Friendly 08/10/17 Morocco 3 - 0 Gabon World Cup qualifier 08/10/16 Gabon 0 - 0 Morocco World Cup qualifier 16/01/16 Gabon 0 - 0 Morocco African Nations Championship

