+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Soufiane Rahimi Achraf Hakimi Morocco Olympics 2024Getty
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
team-logo
team-logo
Watch with free trial on fubo
GOAL

How to watch today's Morocco vs Gabon AFCON qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Africa Cup of Nations QualificationMoroccoMorocco vs GabonGabon

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification match between Morocco and Gabon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Morocco will take on Gabon in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Adrar Stadium on Friday.

Morocco will be chasing their third straight win across all competitions and will be confident of extending that winning run. They are the hosts for the finals but will keep the momentum intact during these qualifiers.

Gabon is keen to book their spot in the AFCON, competing in a group alongside Lesotho and the Central African Republic. The Panthers, absent from the previous edition, have made nine tournament appearances, with their best showings being quarterfinal finishes in 1996 and 2012.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Morocco vs Gabon online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
beIN SPORTSWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Morocco vs Gabon kick-off time

Date:September 6, 2024
Kick-off time:2 pm ET
Venue:Adrar Stadium

The match will be played at the Adrar Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Morocco team news

Walid Regragui has included West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd and Ounahi, who recently secured a loan move to Panathinaikos FC. They are in the squad despite their limited playing time at their respective clubs.

Morocco possible starting lineup: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Allah; Ounahi, Azzouzi; Ziyech, Diaz, Seghir; En-Nesyri.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bounou, Mohamedi, Benabid
Defenders:Hakimi, Mazraoui, Chibi, Aguerd, Dari, Abqar, Abdelhamid, Aznou, El Ouahdi
Midfielders:Amrabat, Ounahi, Richardson, Díaz, Targhalline, El Khannous
Forwards:Ziyech, Rahimi, Ezzalzouli, Ben Seghir, Akhomach, En-Nesyri, El Kaabi, Adli

Gabon team news

For Gabon, the attacking trio of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jim Allevinah, and Denis Bouanga are all named in the squad and will aim to make an impact once more.

Gabon possible starting lineup: Noubi; Obiang, Appindangoye, Ecuele Manga, Oyono; Biteghe, Kanga, Lemina; Bouanga, Allevinah, Aubameyang.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Fotso, Noubi Demba, Mbaba
Defenders:Ecuele Manga, Appindangoyé, Obiang, Moucketou-Moussounda, Oyono (Anthony), Obissa, Oyono (Jérémy), Mboula, Appindangoye
Midfielders:Kanga, Ndong, Lemina, Biteghé, Sambissa, Loufilou, Lissonga
Forwards:Bouanga, Boupendza, Allevinah, Babicka, Do Marcolino, Aubameyang

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
19/01/22Gabon 2 - 2 MoroccoAFCON
16/10/19Morocco 2 - 3 GabonFriendly
08/10/17Morocco 3 - 0 GabonWorld Cup qualifier
08/10/16Gabon 0 - 0 MoroccoWorld Cup qualifier
16/01/16Gabon 0 - 0 MoroccoAfrican Nations Championship

Useful links

Advertisement