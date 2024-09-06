How to watch today's Morocco vs Gabon AFCON qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Morocco will take on Gabon in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Adrar Stadium on Friday.
Morocco will be chasing their third straight win across all competitions and will be confident of extending that winning run. They are the hosts for the finals but will keep the momentum intact during these qualifiers.
Gabon is keen to book their spot in the AFCON, competing in a group alongside Lesotho and the Central African Republic. The Panthers, absent from the previous edition, have made nine tournament appearances, with their best showings being quarterfinal finishes in 1996 and 2012.
Morocco vs Gabon kick-off time
|Date:
|September 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2 pm ET
|Venue:
|Adrar Stadium
The match will be played at the Adrar Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Morocco team news
Walid Regragui has included West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd and Ounahi, who recently secured a loan move to Panathinaikos FC. They are in the squad despite their limited playing time at their respective clubs.
Morocco possible starting lineup: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Allah; Ounahi, Azzouzi; Ziyech, Diaz, Seghir; En-Nesyri.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bounou, Mohamedi, Benabid
|Defenders:
|Hakimi, Mazraoui, Chibi, Aguerd, Dari, Abqar, Abdelhamid, Aznou, El Ouahdi
|Midfielders:
|Amrabat, Ounahi, Richardson, Díaz, Targhalline, El Khannous
|Forwards:
|Ziyech, Rahimi, Ezzalzouli, Ben Seghir, Akhomach, En-Nesyri, El Kaabi, Adli
Gabon team news
For Gabon, the attacking trio of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jim Allevinah, and Denis Bouanga are all named in the squad and will aim to make an impact once more.
Gabon possible starting lineup: Noubi; Obiang, Appindangoye, Ecuele Manga, Oyono; Biteghe, Kanga, Lemina; Bouanga, Allevinah, Aubameyang.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Fotso, Noubi Demba, Mbaba
|Defenders:
|Ecuele Manga, Appindangoyé, Obiang, Moucketou-Moussounda, Oyono (Anthony), Obissa, Oyono (Jérémy), Mboula, Appindangoye
|Midfielders:
|Kanga, Ndong, Lemina, Biteghé, Sambissa, Loufilou, Lissonga
|Forwards:
|Bouanga, Boupendza, Allevinah, Babicka, Do Marcolino, Aubameyang
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|19/01/22
|Gabon 2 - 2 Morocco
|AFCON
|16/10/19
|Morocco 2 - 3 Gabon
|Friendly
|08/10/17
|Morocco 3 - 0 Gabon
|World Cup qualifier
|08/10/16
|Gabon 0 - 0 Morocco
|World Cup qualifier
|16/01/16
|Gabon 0 - 0 Morocco
|African Nations Championship