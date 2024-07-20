How to watch today's CF Montreal vs Toronto FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between CF Montreal and Toronto FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Montreal will take on Toronto in the MLS at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have 27 points each in the league standings, but Montreal have a game in hand and can climb above their opponents with a win in this clash.

The hosts definitely have the upper hand in terms of form and past record against the visitors. Montreal have managed to win four out of the last five matches between these two teams and Toronto have suffered four defeats in their last five fixtures across all competitions.

CF Montreal vs Toronto FC kick-off time

Date: July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Saputo Stadium

The match will be played at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch CF Montreal vs Toronto FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

CF Montreal team news

Logan Ketterer missed Montreal's midweek match due to a sore ankle, while Lassi Lappalainen was sidelined with a groin injury.

Samuel Piette, Joel Waterman, and Mathieu Choiniere all returned to the starting lineup in the last game and should be available for selection.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Waterman, Alvarez, Sosa; Ruan, Lassiter, Piette, Choiniere, Saliba; Martinez, Coccaro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Breza, Sirois Defenders: Sosa, Ruan, Campbell, Corbo, Doody, Edwards Midfielders: Wanyama, Iliadis, Yankov, Duke, Zouhir, Saliba, Biello Forwards: Opoku, Coccaro, Ibrahim, Martinez, Vilsaint

Toronto FC team news

Toronto will once again be without Alonso Coello because of a thigh injury. Tyrese Spicer is questionable and Brandon Servania is out for the year due to a ruptured ACL.

Toronto possible XI: Johnson; Laryea, Long, Gomis, Petretta; Bernardeschi, Osorio, Longstaff; Etienne, Insigne; Owusu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ranjitsingh, Gavran Defenders: Long, Mabika, Gomis, Rosted, Franklin, Petretta, Pearlman Midfielders: Longstaff, Flores, Thompson Forwards: Marshall-Rutty, Bernardeschi, Etienne Jr. Mailula, Insigne, Kerr, Owusu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/05/24 Toronto 5 - 1 Montréal MLS 21/08/23 Toronto 2 - 3 Montréal MLS 14/05/23 Montréal 2 - 0 Toronto MLS 10/05/23 Toronto 1 - 2 Montréal Canadian Championship 05/09/22 Toronto 3 - 4 Montréal MLS

