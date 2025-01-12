How to watch today's Monterrey vs Puebla Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey is set to clash with Puebla in their Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 1 encounter, marking the beginning of what promises to be an exciting campaign for both sides.

Guiding Monterrey to the Apertura final was no small feat for coach Martin Demichelis, but even the Argentine tactician couldn't steer Rayados to the coveted championship. The burning question now is whether his squad is poised to make another deep run and finally secure the title this season.

For Puebla, the 2024 season was one to forget, plagued by underwhelming performances in both the Clausura and Apertura tournaments. This year, they're eager to rewrite the script, and pulling off an upset against last season's finalists could provide the perfect spark for a turnaround.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey vs Puebla kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio BBVA

Monterrey will take on Puebla in a highly anticipated Liga MX game on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe, Mexico.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Monterrey has chosen to continue their project under Demichelis, but their roster has undergone notable changes. Mexican-American striker Brandon Vazquez has departed for Austin FC, while right-back Erick Aguirre has moved on to León. Additionally, young talent Cesar Garza joined Dundee FC in Scotland, and Axel Grijalva was released. On the acquisition front, they've brought in left-back Luis 'Hueso' Reyes, who left Atlas after his contract expired and retained striker Alfonso 'Plátano' Alvarado by securing his transfer from Leon.

One standout from the previous campaign was Sergio Canales, who made his mark as a dynamic attacking midfielder. His contributions included eight goals and two assists, giving his side a total of 10 goal involvements and establishing him as a crucial asset in the team’s attacking arsenal.

Puebla team news

Puebla embarks on a new chapter under Argentine manager Pablo Guede. The squad has seen limited changes, with the arrivals of right-winger Brayan Garnica from Necaxa and right-back Jesus Rivas from Pumas adding depth. Colombian winger Luis Quinones remains a key player, but the team bid farewell to Rafael Duran, Daniel 'Fideo' Alvarez, Ivo Vazquez, and Santiago Ormeno.

